No groin surgery scheduled for Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2017, 3:16 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tosses the ball forward after gaining a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, running back Le’Veon Bell said he was consulting with doctors about whether he needed to have surgery to address the groin injury that knocked him out of that contest.

It looks like Bell is going to avoid an operation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bell has not scheduled any surgery at this time. Rapoport adds that Bell “would’ve had it by now if necessary.”

Bell’s contract expired at the end of the season, but the surgery question isn’t likely to impact how things play out for him in the next few weeks.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said last week that the team wants to have Bell “be a member of the Steelers for life.” March 1 is the deadline to use the franchise tag in the event they don’t reach agreement on a long-term deal before that point.

6 Responses to “No groin surgery scheduled for Le’Veon Bell”
  1. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 22, 2017 3:22 PM

    He wishes he was having surgery. With the surgery and the resulting surgical pain he’d have an excuse to smoke the you know what to alleviate said pain.

    Now he’ll just smoke it anyway but hopefully he has learned not to do it in a parked car with the window down.

  2. ghostrider45 says: Feb 22, 2017 3:28 PM

    I hope they resign this tough as a wine glass runningback.

  3. jonwill57 says: Feb 22, 2017 3:29 PM

    No surgery until after he signs a contract prior to training camp so he can miss his normal 3 – 4 games.

  4. minson15 says: Feb 22, 2017 3:31 PM

    IF he was under contract this offseason and not in position to negotiate a new contract he would have had surgery.

  5. jag1959 says: Feb 22, 2017 3:43 PM

    “Rapoport adds that Bell “would’ve had it by now if necessary.”

    Seems like an overly simple conclusion. Bell could just as easily be delaying surgery to keep the heat on the team to apply the tag that they might not apply if the surgical outcome was less than optimum. Not saying his injury is severe or that is the case, merely that we do not know that it is not and Rapoport’s conclusion completely ignores the possibility.

  6. wib22 says: Feb 22, 2017 3:55 PM

    Goodell lets them off the hook, what a joke.

