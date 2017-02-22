No groin surgery scheduled for Le’Veon Bell

After the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, running back Le’Veon Bell said he was consulting with doctors about whether he needed to have surgery to address the groin injury that knocked him out of that contest.
It looks like Bell is going to avoid an operation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bell has not scheduled any surgery at this time. Rapoport adds that Bell “would’ve had it by now if necessary.”
Bell’s contract expired at the end of the season, but the surgery question isn’t likely to impact how things play out for him in the next few weeks.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said last week that the team wants to have Bell “be a member of the Steelers for life.” March 1 is the deadline to use the franchise tag in the event they don’t reach agreement on a long-term deal before that point.
He wishes he was having surgery. With the surgery and the resulting surgical pain he’d have an excuse to smoke the you know what to alleviate said pain.
Now he’ll just smoke it anyway but hopefully he has learned not to do it in a parked car with the window down.
I hope they resign this tough as a wine glass runningback.
No surgery until after he signs a contract prior to training camp so he can miss his normal 3 – 4 games.
IF he was under contract this offseason and not in position to negotiate a new contract he would have had surgery.
Seems like an overly simple conclusion. Bell could just as easily be delaying surgery to keep the heat on the team to apply the tag that they might not apply if the surgical outcome was less than optimum. Not saying his injury is severe or that is the case, merely that we do not know that it is not and Rapoport’s conclusion completely ignores the possibility.
