Patrick Mahomes II received second-round grade from NFL’s College Advisory Committee

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

Before Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II decided to give up his remaining eligibility at the college level, he gathered plenty of information. One relevant piece of data came from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee.

In an interview with PFT Live that will be broadcast on Thursday, Mahomes says he received a second-round grade from the panel that tries to help players with lingering eligibility decide whether to stay in college or go to the NFL.

Mahomes, whose father played Major League Baseball and who until a year ago played college baseball, threw for more than 5,000 yards last season — including 734 in a 66-59 loss to Oklahoma. He plans to throw at next week’s Scouting Combine.

