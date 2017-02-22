 Skip to content

Patrick Mahomes II received second-round grade from NFL’s College Advisory Committee

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drops back to pass under pressure in the first half during the game West Virginia Mountaineers on November 7, 2015 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Before Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II decided to give up his remaining eligibility at the college level, he gathered plenty of information. One relevant piece of data came from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee.

In an interview with PFT Live that will be broadcast on Thursday, Mahomes says he received a second-round grade from the panel that tries to help players with lingering eligibility decide whether to stay in college or go to the NFL.

Mahomes, whose father played Major League Baseball and who until a year ago played college baseball, threw for more than 5,000 yards last season — including 734 in a 66-59 loss to Oklahoma. He plans to throw at next week’s Scouting Combine.

  1. factschecker says: Feb 22, 2017 11:49 AM

    Mahomes, whose father played Major League Baseball and who until a year ago played college baseball
    ———-
    Guessing that was suppose to say coached college baseball? Because if you played in the majors then you can not play in college.

  2. bassplucker says: Feb 22, 2017 11:53 AM

    Needs some weight… and his pedigree out of Texas Tech would rightfully make some nervous. Still, in a weak draft class 2nd round seems about right for him.

