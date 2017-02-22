Report: Julius Thomas gets thumbs up on physical

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

The proposed trade that would send tight end Julius Thomas from Jacksonville to Miami requires Thomas to pass a physical with the Dolphins before it can go forward and Thomas was in South Florida to take that exam on Tuesday.

It was something more than a formality for Thomas as he has missed 16 games with a variety of ailments over the last four seasons. Thomas has never played a full 16-game slate as a result of those injuries.

Those past issues reportedly won’t get in the way of the trade moving forward, however. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Thomas “got the thumbs up” from the team after the exam and that his visit with the team will wrap up on Wednesday.

The trade can’t get an official thumbs up from the two teams until the new league year starts on March 9 and the fact that it is a non-binding agreement means there could still be a change of heart, although there’s little reason to think that will happen with all moving forward without issue thus far.