Voice of the Crimson Tide thinks Saban is staying put, permanently

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 3:51 PM EST

Wednesday’s PFT Live included a visit from Eli Gold, the long-time voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Gold addressed, among other things, the incoming NFL class of Alabama players and the hiring of former Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian by the Falcons. Along the way, I asked Gold about the possibility that the man who once declared he won’t be the Alabama coach will be anything but the Alabama coach.

Eli Gold firmly believes that Saban is staying put — and specifically that he won’t return to the National Football League.

“He loves what he does and this is what he is,” Gold said. “He is a football coach. He is a teacher who is also a football coach. He teaches these young men how to be better players, how to be better people and that was the thing he didn’t like about the National Football League.

“Once he got the players in the NFL, they were who they were. You’re not gonna to be a coach and I just pick this name out of a hat so don’t take anything from it. But you’re not gonna be a coach in the NFL and change a Flozell Adams, he is who he is. Vince Wilfork, he is who he is. You’re not gonna come in and start changing guys, as wonderful a player as those two gentlemen are and were.

“But in college you can change people. You can make them into men. You can make them into better people and get them to the level of where a Flozell Adams was in his heyday and where Vince Wilfork is and that’s what Nick Saban missed in the pros. He didn’t have that molding-of-people element to the job, so he loves doing that.”

Gold added that Saban genuinely loves the recruiting element of the college coach’s job, and that he doesn’t view the travel demands and the uncertainty of landing the desire players as drudgery or a source of frustration.

“I don’t care who you are if you enjoy getting up in the morning and go to work you’re gonna do better than the guy who’s going because he has to and he’s just putting in his time,” Gold said. “Nick Saban loves recruiting, loves coaching, he thrives on this stuff he really does.”

For everything Gold had to say about Alabama players, Sarkisian, and one of the best football coaches college football ever has had, given the full video a listen.