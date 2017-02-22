Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2017, 6:02 AM EST

The debate rages about whether the Bills will keep QB Tyrod Taylor.

Can the Dolphins find two new starting guards?

Patriots assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski or coaching assistants Nick Caley, Mike Pellegrino or Cole Popovich are among the in-house candidates to replace departed tight ends coach Brian Daboll.

A look back at Jets RB Matt Forte during the 2016 season.

Recently retired Ravens WR Steve Smith will let himself get out of shape so he’s not tempted to make a comeback.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis spoke at a Cincinnati school on Tuesday.

K’Waun Williams’ injury grievance against the Browns will be heard on May 16.

The Steelers have added depth at punter and long snapper.

Here’s a breakdown of the Texans’ offensive line.

Could the Colts draft Florida State RB Dalvin Cook?

The Jaguars re-signed backup OL Tyler Shatley.

The Titans could use both of their first-round draft picks on cornerbacks.

Could Jay Cutler return to Denver?

The Chiefs led the league in interceptions in 2016. Here’s a look at their five best.

Raiders OT Donald Penn has high hopes for 2017.

Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco likes to bring in his scouts and have them make their case for their favorite players.

Some former Cowboys are heading into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at some defensive linemen the Giants could target in the draft.

Would a return of DeSean Jackson be too expensive for the Eagles?

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has Jordan Rodgers on his side.

Could the Bears find a trade partner who wants Jay Cutler?

The Lions want to improve their running game, and Christian McCaffrey could be an option.

Here’s a look back at some of the players who were part of the Packers’ late-season run.

Will the Vikings draft a replacement for Adrian Peterson?

Here’s a look back at Falcons WR Julio Jones‘ Combine performance.

Panthers FB Mike Tolbert respects the way the Panthers handled his release.

The Saints need to add a pass rusher and a cornerback.

It’s the offseason, so here’s a list of Buccaneers players who share names with presidents.

The Cardinals face a tricky salary cap situation.

New 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh worked with head coach Kyle Shanahan for four years in Houston.

The roots of Pete Carroll’s coaching tree are continuing to spread.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is playing some offseason basketball, and the headline the Rams put on a story about it could scare some fans.