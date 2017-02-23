 Skip to content

A.J. Bouye: “No telling” what will happen with Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 3:57 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: A.J. Bouye #21 of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass from Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders during the second half of their AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you’re going to have a breakout season, you might as well have it when you’re about to be a free agent.

That’s a lesson that cornerback A.J. Bouye is learning this offseason. Bouye had his best NFL season for the Texans in 2016 and heads into free agency poised to cash in on that success via the franchise tag or the open market. Recent word out of Houston is that the Texans aren’t planning to tag Bouye — the salary is expected to be over $14 million with a tag this year — and Bouye says that’s fine with him.

“I talked to my agent, and I’m not mad that they probably won’t franchise me, just because of how much the franchise tag is for a corner,” Bouye said to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “It’s a lot. At the same time, the situation in Houston, money-wise, there’s no telling what’s going to happen. At the end of the day, I know they want to bring me back, but they have other things they have to address, which I totally understand.”

Breer spoke to an AFC personnel exec who said he believes Bouye will be the “clear king of the class” in free agency once tags are given out and referenced the five-year, $62 million deal that Janoris Jenkins signed with the Giants last year. That’s heady territory for an undrafted player who got his first extended playing time last season, but it doesn’t sound unrealistic given the rising cap and the constant need for cornerbacks around the league.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Houston Texans, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “A.J. Bouye: “No telling” what will happen with Texans”
  1. snake11s says: Feb 23, 2017 4:12 PM

    this guy is lucking out in a sam bradford way. No way is he worth the money for a tag.

  2. Bl00dwerK says: Feb 23, 2017 4:16 PM

    What about at the beginning of the day?

  3. jjackwagon says: Feb 23, 2017 4:18 PM

    $14 mil for a corner? There are starting QBs that don’t make that.
    He is good, may eventually be great but that is too much for a corner.

  4. 6ball says: Feb 23, 2017 4:20 PM

    .
    Both Bouye and Malcolm Butler were undrafted free agents who’ve excelled upon entering the NFL. Yet, we see each year several highly drafted CBs who flame out.
    .

  5. bluenose1965 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:36 PM

    He’s had about an 8 game stretch where he’s looked like a starting NFL corner. Timing is everything. Buyer beware.

  6. troubledoneswhobathe says: Feb 23, 2017 4:42 PM

    Texans will let him go and extend Brock for another 5 years. GOOD GManship!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!