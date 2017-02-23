A.J. Klein likely to leave Carolina for starting opportunity

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2017, 8:03 AM EST

Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein has played pretty well when he’s been given a chance.

But on a team with three first-round picks at the position, and in a league when playing nickel defense is more prevalent with every passing year, there aren’t but so many chances.

So it’s probably not a surprise that Klein is looking for another address when free agency begins on March 9.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Klein said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’d probably be looking for a few team.

The 2013 fifth-rounder started the final six games for the Panthers last year when Kuechly was out with a concussion, and played well. But the Panthers also have some guy named Thomas Davis who has been to a few Pro Bowls and are trying to figure out how to work 2015 first-round linebacker Shaq Thompson in more, so there are limited snaps for a fourth linebacker.

Klein’s a starting-caliber player and good against the run, and should have plenty of opportunities for the playing time he’s looking for, just not in Charlotte.