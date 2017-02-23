Aaron Rodgers dubs his official Combine 40-yard dash as “fake news”

A more-humorous-than-interesting kerfuffle has emerged on Twitter involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and, for a change, not me.
The NFL tweeted a photo of Rodgers running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in 2005. Rodgers responded by pointing out that it was a 4.66, followed by the #fakenews hash tag.
The number that comes up when Googling and/or YouTubing the issue consistently is 4.71 seconds, however. It seems that the official results do indeed reflect 4.71 seconds for Rodgers.
While it seems that Rodgers is joking, they say that every joke has a kernel of truth. It would surprise no one that the so-sensitive-he’s-sensitive-about-being-called-sensitive quarterback would quibble with something so trivial, if he truly believes he ran the 40 a whopping 0.05 seconds faster than the NFL says he did.
Ultimately, none of it matters. He has become one of the best quarterbacks in league history, and 12 years later he still has enough gas in the tank to run a 4.71. Or a 4.66.
This is hilarious!
Nobody has more fun than Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers.
Like him or not, the guy clearly has a sense of humor. And this is a pretty good example of that. Let’s not make something more than it is here.
He has become one of the best regular season quarterbacks in league history.
Fixed.
He plays much faster than 4.7. Florio, why the hate man?
Fake news … great concept for democracy.
The Purples had two chances to draft this guy but apparently felt they had their “QB’s of the future” in Brad Johnson and Shaun Hill going into 2005. Instead – they drafted Troy Williamson 7th and Erasmus James 18th (both of whom busted out of the league w/in 3 years.) Silly purples!!
He needs a hug from his mom.
Edelman to Brady when they were losing to Atlanta in the Superbowl.
“Win this for your mom man, win this for your mom!”
Jordy Nelson to Aaron Rodgers when he was losing to Atlanta and Green Bay fans were booing.
“Ignore them like you do your mom, Ignore them like you do your mom.”
#notfakenews.
Is he talking to his family yet? Or is he still harboring a petty resentment.
He is an elite Qb when it comes to choking in the playoffs ! #8inarow # exonerated #ponyup
silvernblacksabbath says:
Feb 23, 2017 9:41 AM
He “hated” on him by calling him one of the best quarterbacks in league history? Okay…
GOAT
Shame he’s not part of an organization that matches his greatness (unlike that other guy)
Fake news…fake playoff performer!