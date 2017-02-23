Aaron Rodgers dubs his official Combine 40-yard dash as “fake news”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

A more-humorous-than-interesting kerfuffle has emerged on Twitter involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and, for a change, not me.

The NFL tweeted a photo of Rodgers running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in 2005. Rodgers responded by pointing out that it was a 4.66, followed by the #fakenews hash tag.

The number that comes up when Googling and/or YouTubing the issue consistently is 4.71 seconds, however. It seems that the official results do indeed reflect 4.71 seconds for Rodgers.

While it seems that Rodgers is joking, they say that every joke has a kernel of truth. It would surprise no one that the so-sensitive-he’s-sensitive-about-being-called-sensitive quarterback would quibble with something so trivial, if he truly believes he ran the 40 a whopping 0.05 seconds faster than the NFL says he did.

Ultimately, none of it matters. He has become one of the best quarterbacks in league history, and 12 years later he still has enough gas in the tank to run a 4.71. Or a 4.66.