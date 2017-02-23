Alterraun Verner says he’s already getting calls from other teams

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 8:06 PM EST

The Buccaneers released cornerback Alterraun Verner on Thursday afternoon, creating $6.5 million in cap space for themselves and giving Verner a head start on free agency to find a new team.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Jim Miller and Pat Kerwin shortly after his departure from Tampa became official, Verner said he was disappointed that things didn’t work out with the Bucs but thanked them for the “professionalism” they showed by releasing him at this point in the calendar.

Verner also said he’s already hearing interest from clubs that could provide the next stop in his career.

“My agent’s been getting calls from multiple teams already,” Verner said. “It’s exciting to see what’s going to be happening next. It’s going to be exciting to see where I can go and hopefully contribute and put forth an effort to try to get to a Super Bowl.”

Verner’s play didn’t match the contract the Bucs signed him to in 2014, but there will likely be enough memories of his better days with the Titans to get him another shot heading into next season.