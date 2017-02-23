Buccaneers cutting cornerback Alterraun Verner

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2017, 3:54 PM EST

Once again, a guy who was once an early free agent big-ticket signing has found his way to the unemployment line.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bucs are releasing cornerback Alterraun Verner.

It was 2014 when the Bucs made Verner a splash signing, but since then, they found a new flavor of the month. Last year’s first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves III made him expendable, though Verner’s own play had contributed to that.

He was benched in his second year in Tampa, and was due $6.5 million this year, so it made sense from a football perspective. But it also serves as a reminder to keep some of the prizes of early March in perspective.