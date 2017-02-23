Cardinals to face Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

With former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the NFL has given fans of those teams another reason to got Canton for enshrinement weekend.

The Cardinals will face the Cowboys in this year’s Hall of Fame Game, the league has announced.

The game will take place on Thursday, August 3, two days before the enshrinement ceremony. That’s a departure from past years, when the Hall of Fame Game took place on Sunday. Last year the NFL was left with a big black eye when the Hall of Fame Game had to be canceled because of wet paint on the field in Canton, and the league thinks spreading out the weekend will allow things to run more smoothly from a logistical standpoint — not to mention help Canton do more business with fans staying in town for another day.

The Cowboys are always a strong television draw, and the league will surely be glad to open the 2017 preseason with Dallas on national television. As long as there’s no wet paint on the field.