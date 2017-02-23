College coach says Mitch Trubisky will measure up to NFL scrutiny

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

You can tell we’re getting close to the NFL Scouting Combine, that magical time of year when football-starved men obsess over fractions of inches.

(Write your own punchline, funny guy.)

So after NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock suggested that North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky might only measure 6-foot-1-something, UNC coach Larry Fedora said he didn’t think that was the case.

For what it’s worth, Trubisky is listed as 6-3 in the Tar Heels media guide, such that a number inscribed by the PR staff in Chapel Hill matters.

“I think it’s funny,” Fedora told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I love this time of the year watching how they just tear every kid apart.

“I promise you Mitch will be tall enough. I’ve never said Mitch was 6-3, so I don’t know where any of that came from, but he’s going to measure probably 6-2 or a little bit taller than that. I don’t know exactly because I’ve never put a tape on him, but he’s going to be tall enough to be successful, I promise you.”

Fedora said he’d be “really shocked” if Trubisky was only “a little over 6-1” as Mayock said he’s been told by scouts, and reiterated that his quarterback’s height wasn’t an issue.

“At this time of year it’s always about tearing kids down. I think Mitch understands that. He’s very confident in what he can do, and I’m sure he’s going to throw at the Combine and then I’m going to make a bet that he’s going to throw at our pro day (March 21) too. I don’t think he’s going to be scared to hide anything.”

While only a measuring tape in Indianapolis will tell the official truth —unless Trubisky has lifts in his socks (#alternativeheight) — this will hopefully put this mini-controversy to bed.

Now we can worry about the only real measurement that matters for quarterbacks — How big are his hands?