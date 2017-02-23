Derek Newton “doing great” after double patellar tendon tear

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 11:48 AM EST

There are plenty of players around the league rehabbing after season-ending injuries right now, but Texans right tackle Derek Newton may be facing the longest road back to the field.

Newton tore the patellar tendons in both of his knees during a game against the Broncos last year and it can be tough to make it back from one of those injuries. Players who have suffered the same double as Newton in the past haven’t resumed their careers, but Newton’s teammate Duane Brown says he’s in a good mental place as he works to buck those odds.

“Derek’s doing great,” Brown said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He’s in great spirits. Very unique injury, something you don’t see very often in this league. He’s doing everything he can to get back as quickly as possible. He’s got a long road ahead of him. I’m just doing all I can to keep him confident in his return and give him my story what I went through last year and doing what I can. He has a great mindset going into it. I know he’s a hard worker, so I know he’ll be okay.”

Veteran Chris Clark filled in for Newton last season and remains under contract for 2017, although Houston may still look at options in the draft given how unlikely it is that Newton will return to the lineup.