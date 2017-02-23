Former Jet charged with punching teenager

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2017, 8:44 PM EST

Scott Mersereau, a former Jets defensive lineman, faces charges of punching a 15-year-old boy. Mersereau reportedly believed the boy had egged Mersereau’s home.

Via the Palm Beach Post, Mersereau walked to the boy’s home to accuse him of throwing eggs. The boy denied doing it, the argument escalated, and the boy allegedly cursed at Mersereau, who pushed the boy in the chest. When the boy told Mersereau to leave, Mersereau allegedly punched the boy in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Several people reportedly witnessed the attack, including the boy’s mother.

A police officer claimed that Mersereau was both belligerent and intoxicated. He faces a charge of child cruelty.

Mersereau, 51, was released on $3,000 bond over the weekend. He spent seven seasons with the Jets, 1987 through 1993. Mersereau was the teammate with whom Dennis Byrd collided in 1992 in an incident that left Byrd paralyzed.