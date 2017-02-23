Jason Peters will stay in Philly, not taking a pay cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

Despite a report this month that the Eagles asked left tackle Jason Peters to take a pay cut, he’ll be sticking around on his current contract.

The Eagles have decided to bring Peters back without a pay cut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Peters’ base salary will be $10.45 million and he can also earn a workout bonus of $250,000.

That’s a lot of money, but with the Eagles trying to develop a young quarterback in Carson Wentz, saving money by trying to find a left tackle on the cheap would be foolish. If the Eagles did ask Peters to take a pay cut, he and his agent presumably informed them that he wouldn’t do so, and the team presumably decided that it couldn’t lose Peters and risk not having a good left tackle to protect Wentz.

The 35-year-old Peters, who started all 16 games last year, is under contract with the Eagles through 2018.