Jets release Nick Folk, Breno Giacomini

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 23, 2017, 4:03 PM EST
New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (2) kicks a field goal with punter Lac Edwards (4) holding during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) AP

The Jets have announced that former starting right tackle Breno Giacomini and kicker Nick Folk have been released.

Folk made 27-of-31 field goal attempts last season and ranks as the second all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 729 points. He made 81 percent of his field goal tries for the Jets from 2010-16.

Folk, 32, was due to make $3 million in the one season remaining on his contract.

“It’s a sad day, but that’s the business side of things,” Folk told the Jets’ official website. “I had a great seven years here. I think the only thing that would’ve topped it off would’ve been a couple of Super Bowl wins.”

Giacomini started 37 games in three seasons with the Jets. He was a full-time starter in his first two years but was limited to five games last season by a back injury. He also had one year left on his contract and was due to make $4.5 million in 2017.

4 Responses to “Jets release Nick Folk, Breno Giacomini”
  1. seabrawk12 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:05 PM

    Giacomini and Okung back to Seattle. Get it done Pete!

  2. raiderinva says: Feb 23, 2017 4:21 PM

    The Steelers should bring in Nick Folk…..

  3. grogansheroes says: Feb 23, 2017 4:39 PM

    I am surprised one Mr. Revi$ is not on the list.

  4. bullitt61 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:39 PM

    Giants should sign him…. he can just switch locker rooms at Met Life stadium!

