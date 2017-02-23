Josh McCown has had “good conversations” with several teams

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is free to sign with any team because he was released by the Browns, but he doesn’t expect anything to happen right away.
McCown said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Ross Tucker and Greg McElroy that he has had “good conversations with four or five teams” since being cut loose in Cleveland. He said he’s excited about the prospect of playing for some of those teams, but thinks it will likely be closer to or after the draft before things move forward with any of them.
“I’m gonna take my time,” McCown said. “Having played this long, for me right now it’s being in the right situation. As we talked to teams and had some initial conversations, everyone is waiting to see how and where the quarterback market goes.”
McCown said “location is a factor” because of his desire to be close to his family, but that the structure of the organization and a chance to win would also be significant considerations for him this year.
Its time to Retire Josh. Even though you could still play as a backup
If the Bengals want a chance at winning a postseason game they might give this guy a look….
He could come back here and back up Winston. I never liked him as a starter and would hope he wouldn’t have to take the field, however he is a good teammate and a positive guy to have in the locker room.
he has had “good conversations with four or five teams”
Notice he didn’t mention what the conversations were about. I’ll bet it wasn’t about being their starting QB.
Who hasn’t he played for?
Jets, Buffalo or Miami would be a perfect fit.