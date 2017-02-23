Josh McCown has had “good conversations” with several teams

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is free to sign with any team because he was released by the Browns, but he doesn’t expect anything to happen right away.

McCown said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Ross Tucker and Greg McElroy that he has had “good conversations with four or five teams” since being cut loose in Cleveland. He said he’s excited about the prospect of playing for some of those teams, but thinks it will likely be closer to or after the draft before things move forward with any of them.

“I’m gonna take my time,” McCown said. “Having played this long, for me right now it’s being in the right situation. As we talked to teams and had some initial conversations, everyone is waiting to see how and where the quarterback market goes.”

McCown said “location is a factor” because of his desire to be close to his family, but that the structure of the organization and a chance to win would also be significant considerations for him this year.