Marcus Mariota rehabbing in Oregon, “on pace” to return

In his first public comments since breaking his fibula in Week 16, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said he’s rehabbing in Oregon and expects to be back to Nashville soon.

In a taped message played at a banquet for Titans season-ticket owners last night, Mariota struck a positive tone.

“I wish I could be there with you guys to relive the 2016 season. It was an incredible one, filled with a lot of fun moments,” a bearded Mariota said, via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com. “I’m currently here in Oregon, getting healthy and going through my recovery process. I look forward to getting back to Nashville and getting the 2017 season underway. I think it’s going to be a great one.”

Of course, it’s February, so the fact he’s at his alma mater now probably isn’t that big of a deal, and coach Mike Mularkey said he was still “on pace” to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“I’d say probably the thing I am most concerned about him is he’s probably in there 10 to 12 hours trying to get this thing [healed],” Mularkey said. “He’s probably overworking. I want him to make sure he’s being smart about it. Because you know his work ethic — he’s probably going to try to come back as quickly and better than ever.”

The Titans have said they’re going to be “overly cautious” with his recovery, and Mularkey said he’s been in regular contact with both Mariota and the training staff at Oregon. He’s nearing the two-month mark for putting weight back on his right leg, and Mularkey said he’s seen video of the quarterback walking on a treadmill pool.