Okung’s folly: One year, $8 million, back on the market

Russell Okung didn’t want to pay an agent three percent of a long-term, big-money deal. Instead, he got to keep 100 percent of a one-year, $5 million contract in Denver.
Praised for opting to negotiate his own contract, Okung’s much-hyped five-year, $53 million deal ended up being a one-season prove-it deal. He didn’t do nearly enough to prove to the Broncos that they should guarantee another $19.5 million.
None of the $5 million was guaranteed. Okung, who previously played for the Seahawks, had to participate in 90 percent of the offseason program and be on the roster at the end of it to earn the first $1 million. Then, he had to be on the Week One roster to earn a $2 million roster bonus and a $2 million salary.
So, basically, before he even had a chance to “prove it” as to the $19.5 million, he had to prove that he should be given a chance to earn the first $5 million.
The good news is that he’ll once again be a free agent. The bad news is that many more tackles will be available this year. The worst news is that, if Okung decides to not hire an agent, teams will be allowed to negotiate with the agents representing all of the looming free-agent tackles who have agents during the two-day legal tampering period. During that same window, teams won’t be allowed to negotiate with Okung.
UPDATE 2:25 p.m. ET: By participating in 99 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, Okung secured another $3 million in playing-time incentives. So the best tackle on the open market a year ago eventually earned $8 million without a penny of it guaranteed, and he’ll now be back on the market with a lot more competition than a year ago.
Just pay a friggin agent.
8 agents sat around a table drinking beers and goofing on Okung…..wrote up this nice sales brochure.
Really shows the value of an agent. 3% is a pretty small amount, and a decent lawyer or attorney could probably add greater than that value to the player. I hope he at least hired a lawyer to review and explain the contract terms to him before he signed.
There are a lot of teams that need o-line help (including Denver) and a lot of teams with a lot of cap room available. He’s going to get a decent to big contract somewhere and offensive linemen in general are going to get massive paydays this year.
Like a babe lost in the woods. Elway has a degree in economics from Stanford. This poor soul never had a chance.
Okung will get an agent this go around.
Seattle would have signed him to a 1 year 5 mil deal. Okung outsmarted everyone.
I remember when Washington took Trent Williams over this guy and I though they were nuts. Goes to show, what I know.
He wasn’t getting a long term big money deal from anyone, even with an agent.
There’s a reason insurance agents, financial advisors and the such exist. If you put in the time to learn what you’re doing than good for you, but sometimes that time invested to learn is worth more than the 3% you’d be giving up. And in Okungs case, it’s apparent he didn’t invest enough time.
Be smart. Get an agent. You are a very lucky man from last year.
Okungs a good player when healthy. But he’s never healthy
There are players who were successful renegotiating a contract with no agent, see Bruschi and Wilfork for example and those that are not. You can do it and save money but you better do your homework.
is 8 million dollars really a folly?