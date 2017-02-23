 Skip to content

Rashad Jennings: “No doubt” I’ll make a G.M. right this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 11:10 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: Haloti Ngata #92 of the Detroit Lions attempts to tackle Rashad Jennings #23 of the New York Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Giants moved on from running back Rashad Jennings earlier this month in a move that saves them $2.5 million in salary cap space and leaves Jennings in search of a new home for the 2017 season.

Jennings’ work last season will create some doubt about how much he has to offer another team. Jennings gained 3.3 yards per carry last year and lost time to rookie Paul Perkins over the course of the season, developments that join his upcoming 32nd birthday as reasons to doubt that big things are in his future.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Jennings said that such doubts have given him a “chip on my shoulder” and haven’t dimmed his confidence that he can contribute to a team in 2017.

“But where I’m at right now, I’m excited, you know? Free agent, you know, healthy,” Jennings said. “I’m down in Florida already training, trying to get ready for a team to call me. I always say my job every single year is to make one G.M. right and that’s no doubt what I’ll be doing this upcoming season.”

Given the committee role he’s almost certain to play, Jennings may have to wait for other pieces to settle around the league before he finds the G.M. that thinks he’s the right fit for their backfield plans.

7 Responses to “Rashad Jennings: “No doubt” I’ll make a G.M. right this year”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 23, 2017 11:14 AM

    He already did. He made Jerry Reese right for letting him go.

  2. RegisHawk says: Feb 23, 2017 11:15 AM

    31 of them, actually…

    “See, I was right not to take him…”

  3. jpherling says: Feb 23, 2017 11:16 AM

    Football players and other professional athletes find it hard to accept that their careers are over. Jennings is having that problem.

  4. jag1959 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:31 AM

    “I always say my job every single year is to make one G.M. right…”

    Mission accomplished and it’s not easy making Reese look like a genius

  5. intrafinesse says: Feb 23, 2017 11:34 AM

    I have a chip on my shoulder, which team will sign me?
    Pay me $500,000 and I’ll quit my job and play football for a year.
    I truly believe I can play and make a GM and fans proud.

  6. pologroundsvet says: Feb 23, 2017 11:54 AM

    Wish him well. Heck of a nice guy who devotes much of his free time to kids. True blue chip character. No one could have run behind the G-Men’s lack of run block ability this year. That’s items 1 and 1A for the off season.

  7. filthymcnasty3 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:57 AM

    Boy, did he ever walk into the “Jerry Reece right” comments.

Leave a Reply

