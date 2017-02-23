Rashad Jennings: “No doubt” I’ll make a G.M. right this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

The Giants moved on from running back Rashad Jennings earlier this month in a move that saves them $2.5 million in salary cap space and leaves Jennings in search of a new home for the 2017 season.

Jennings’ work last season will create some doubt about how much he has to offer another team. Jennings gained 3.3 yards per carry last year and lost time to rookie Paul Perkins over the course of the season, developments that join his upcoming 32nd birthday as reasons to doubt that big things are in his future.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Jennings said that such doubts have given him a “chip on my shoulder” and haven’t dimmed his confidence that he can contribute to a team in 2017.

“But where I’m at right now, I’m excited, you know? Free agent, you know, healthy,” Jennings said. “I’m down in Florida already training, trying to get ready for a team to call me. I always say my job every single year is to make one G.M. right and that’s no doubt what I’ll be doing this upcoming season.”

Given the committee role he’s almost certain to play, Jennings may have to wait for other pieces to settle around the league before he finds the G.M. that thinks he’s the right fit for their backfield plans.