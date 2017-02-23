Report: Broncos won’t pick up option on Russell Okung

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2017, 1:09 PM EST

The free agent left tackle market keeps getting deeper.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Broncos will not pick up the option on left tackle Russell Okung, which will turn him into the open market.

The $1 million option would have activated the next four years at $48 million, with $20.5 million in guarantees, and that was too high a price for the Broncos to pay.

Okung can now go represent himself in a market that also includes players such as Ryan Clady, Matt Kalil, Andrew Whitworth and Kelvin Beachum, and that kind of crowd might make a guy want to hire an agent.

It also sets the stage for an extensive rebuild for the Broncos, whose offensive line was a major issue last year.