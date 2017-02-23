 Skip to content

Report: James Conner gets “clean scan”

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 23, 2017, 8:27 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: James Conner #24 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes against Rodney Williams #6 of the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 26, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former University of Pittsburgh running back James Conner got “a clean scan” Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015 but returned to play last season. The news of his clean medical report comes a week before he heads to Indianapolis to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine with a talented class of running back prospects.

Conner scored 56 touchdowns in his time at Pitt, an ACC record, and ranks second in school history in total rushing yards behind only Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.

He was the ACC Player of the Year in 2014 when he ran for 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had a knee injury in 2015 that led to his Hodgkin’s diagnosis, but he was cleared last year.

