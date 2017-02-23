Report: Ravens “may balk” at Dennis Pitta’s 2017 salary

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta made it back to the field in 2016 after playing just seven games in the previous three seasons because of hip injuries and showed that the time off didn’t make him a less popular target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

Pitta led all tight ends with 86 catches during the 2016 season, although he wasn’t able to do that much with those catches. Pitta averaged 8.5 yards per catch and just over six yards per target, which limited the impact that all of those catches had on the team’s fortunes.

That explains why Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Ravens “may balk” at the $5.5 million that Pitta is set to make during the 2017 season. Pitta took a pay cut of $4 million last year and earned $3 million back in incentives, although it is unclear if he will be open to adjusting his deal again. Cutting Pitta would create $4.4 million in dead money and $3.3 million in room under the cap.

Pitta’s future is one of several decisions the Ravens will have to make at tight end this offseason. They hope to have Benjamin Watson back from a torn Achilles to go with Pitta, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, Darren Waller and Crockett Gillmore. Keeping all six feels like too much, but all have missed time due to injuries or suspensions that complicate the team’s choices.