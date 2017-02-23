 Skip to content

Rick Spielman: “Everything’s in flux” with Sam Bradford beyond 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 1: Sam Bradford #8 and Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the game against the Chicago Bears on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said Thursday that the Vikings haven’t decided what they’ll do with running back Adrian Peterson and the same is true when it comes to quarterback Sam Bradford beyond the 2017 season.

Bradford is entering the final year of his contract and the uncertainty about Teddy Bridgewater’s health means that the Vikings will be picking up the $18 million cap hit. The Vikings traded first- and fourth-round picks for him following Bridgewater’s severe knee injury last summer, something Spielman said that he’d do “over in a second” given the position the Vikings were in.

He was less committal about what the team was thinking about for 2018. Spielman included Bradford among players whose contracts needed to be addressed, but gave no indication about the team’s plans.

“Everything’s in flux right now,” Spielman said, via Tom Pelissero of USA Today. “So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Spielman said “everybody’s hoping” Bridgewater can play again, but that the quarterback hasn’t done any football drills at this point in his recovery. His progress in the coming months will likely play a role in any decision about Bradford’s future, although it will be hard to give up the bird in the hand should the Vikings find their way back to a winning record in 2017.

12 Responses to “Rick Spielman: “Everything’s in flux” with Sam Bradford beyond 2017”
  1. joetoronto says: Feb 23, 2017 4:21 PM

    “Everything’s in a clusterf*ck right now,” Spielman said

  2. filthymcnasty3 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:25 PM

    Spieldope brings that perfect blend of incompetence and ineptitude to MN.

  3. h0metownzero says: Feb 23, 2017 4:26 PM

    Poor lil Teddy.

    Poor lil Viking fans.

  4. scoops1 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:27 PM

    Minn = Where QBs go to Die

  5. tokyosandblaster says: Feb 23, 2017 4:27 PM

    He added “so is my job.”

    >

  6. youngs79 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:30 PM

    18 million would be for Adrian Peterson, not Sam Bradford. Bradford ‘ s cap hit will be much less. The 18 million on Adrian won’t happen. His deal will be re-work ed or he’ll be cut.

  7. ariani1985 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM

    very refreshing having a QB who has family members that don’t hate his guts!!! Eyes looking at the Green Bay QB!!!!!

  8. redlikethepig says: Feb 23, 2017 4:36 PM

    Everyone knew the Bradford trade was a bad idea … except the Vikes.

  9. bigbamboom1 says: Feb 23, 2017 4:37 PM

    Hello Colin Kaepernick!

  10. troubledoneswhobathe says: Feb 23, 2017 4:47 PM

    Question, did Tiny play long enough to be first ballot, HOF? Queens?

  11. aypeeswhippingstick says: Feb 23, 2017 4:48 PM

    The Minnesota Vikings, celebrating 57 years of flux.

  12. BIGGSHAUN says: Feb 23, 2017 4:49 PM

    Howie Roseman should either be given some sort of award or arrested for felony theft for what he did to Rick Spielman.

