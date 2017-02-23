 Skip to content

Ryan Tannehill’s knee is healed (as healed as it will ever be)

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2017, 12:45 PM EST
Good news, Dolphins fans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee is healed.

Bad news (maybe), Dolphins fans. Tannehill’s knee is as healed as it will ever be, absent reconstructive surgery.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald explains that Tannehill, who suffered a second-degree MCL sprain and a slightly-torn ACL after taking a low hit from Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell in December, has “passed a battery of tests” regarding the stability and functionality of the knee and “is now ready to go.” Still, the ACL is partially torn, and ACL’s don’t heal on their own.

Here’s the key point, which Salguero made earlier this week during a visit to PFT Live: “Tannehill will not be any more susceptible to a future ACL tear in his left knee following his completed rehabilitation than if he’d had a reconstructive surgery.” Putting it another way, Tannehill is as susceptible to a full ACL tear as he would be if he had a full reconstruction.

So the chance remains that a full tear will happen, and that he’ll need a full reconstruction. Given the risks associated with full reconstruction, the Dolphins have decided that there’s no reason to do it unless and until the ACL completely goes.

Salguero also reports that Tannehill will wear a brace on his left knee in 2017, as a preventive measure. The end result is that Tannehill will be ready to go for the entire offseason program; if he had surgery on the knee, he surely would have been out of commission until training camp at the earliest.

12 Responses to “Ryan Tannehill’s knee is healed (as healed as it will ever be)”
  1. nhpats says: Feb 23, 2017 12:46 PM

    so having Tannehill as your starting QB is “good news”? Yeah….ok…..

  2. djscottyb says: Feb 23, 2017 12:56 PM

    And how many Super Bowls have the beloved Pats won without Brady???

    Brady is the GOAT.
    So Is Belicheck, with that evil, twisted great football mind of his. Even with Brady though, you needed a bad offensive play call to win the Super Bowl vs Seattle and a big time choke by Atlanta to win the most recent.

    Enjoy the ride while you can – Brady’s retirement s coming soon.

  3. blitzinc43 says: Feb 23, 2017 12:58 PM

    As a close friend of the organization I think they should net something in a trade from “Long Nails” Tanny, start Moore and nab someone in the rich QB draft next off-season

  4. weepingjebus says: Feb 23, 2017 1:05 PM

    I told him to stick to sales, but when you love vinyl siding like he does sometimes you just have to get out on the installation site no matter how hard it is on your joints.

  5. jjackwagon says: Feb 23, 2017 1:09 PM

    Translation: If you are not one of Florio’s chosen, you will only be cast in the most negative light possible, regardless of the situation.

  6. paleandpasty says: Feb 23, 2017 1:09 PM

    Tannehill haters are just morons. Yup it’s that simple.

  7. fredsingleton says: Feb 23, 2017 1:10 PM

    No way that does that not affect him mentally.

    I assume his first couple of games back won’t be that great. Hope he stays healthy though. He’s already winning with that wife of his.

  8. slew55 says: Feb 23, 2017 1:12 PM

    Tannehill’s knee is healed, unless it isn’t.

    There, I fixed it.

  9. ihavederekcarreyes says: Feb 23, 2017 1:14 PM

    Wow, he has a good agent. His name is always in the news and he has done nothing but get hurt. Nice!

  10. patriots123456 says: Feb 23, 2017 1:26 PM

    Hope he is OK, knee injuries suck…

  11. magnumpimustache says: Feb 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    Ryan, please stay healthy and have a long career in Miami.

    – Pats Fans

  12. cdysart101 says: Feb 23, 2017 1:32 PM

    With Tannehill’s talent and a great coach, I expect big things from Miami next season!

