Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2017, 6:41 AM EST

The Bills have a decision to make with RT Jordan Mills.

The Dolphins signed a pretty good class of free agents yesterday.

Patriots QB Tom Brady had some fun with the theft of his Super Bowl jersey.

Wait, not everyone thinks the Jets and QB Jay Cutler would be a good mix? Impossible.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley’s story of adopting an “unadoptable” dog is being featured on television.

The Bengals must decide what to do with WR Brandon LaFell.

QB Patrick Mahomes would love to play for the Browns.

The Steelers hope to provide a home-ice advantage for the Penguins this weekend.

Texans RT Derek Newton is in good spirits as he rehabs his double patellar tendon tear.

Colts C Ryan Kelly has been noted as a building block by new G.M. Chris Ballard.

Could the Jaguars be making a run at DE Jason Pierre-Paul?

The Titans could use some S depth and versatility.

Fixing the Broncos OL could be a complicated job.

A look at the Chiefs top needs in free agency.

New Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is fired up about his new gig.

Raiders LT Donald Penn said QB Derek Carr was “almost 100 percent.”

The Broncos are the betting favorite to land Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

Giants G.M. Jerry Reese needs to build on last year’s splash signings in free agency.

The Eagles could justify a less splashy approach at WR.

Taking a look at Washington’s free agency needs on offense.

Will the Jay Cutler Era push the Bears in a different direction in their next QB search?

Free agency could provide a significant lift to the Lions OL problems.

OL Don Barclay’s versatility gives the Packers some options.

A look at DE Brian Robison’s future with the Vikings.

The Falcons will get a boost to a need area when some guys get healthy.

The Panthers cleared over $4 million in cap space this week.

The Saints could use free agency to shore up their CB position.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston wants to help the team as a recruiter.

Looking at the Cardinals’ draft options.

The Rams are offering a ridiculous prize to a practically unwinnable contest.

49ers executive Paraag Marathe said his job was to stay in his lane and assist the new coach and General Manager.

Our own Curtis Crabtree was the star of the Seahawks media combine, showing good hands.