Video shows Joey Porter grabbing wrists of police officer

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2017, 10:55 AM EST
PITTSBURGH - JANUARY 23: Linebacker Joey Porter #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after making a play for a loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter avoided felony charges last month when the local prosecutor decided that the evidence didn’t support a conclusion that Porter “attempt[ed] by physical menace to put [a police officer] while in the performance of duty, in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.”

With the entire case now resolved via a glorified parking ticket (i.e., a $300 citation), the video of Porter’s altercation outside of a Pittsburgh club has emerged. Posted at Deadspin, the video shows Porter arguing with a man who was keeping Porter out of the club. The officer eventually arrives, asking aloud what’s going on (and gesturing in a way that reminded me of Joe Pesci), generally being ignored, and finally intervening when Porter grabs the man blocking the door and pulls him away from it.

At that point, the officer gets in front of Porter and pushes him away, into the side of a nearby parked car. The officer tries to restrain Porter by putting a hand in his chest. Porter plainly can be seen — at least three times — grabbing the officer by a wrist and pulling his hand away.

Clearly and indisputably, Porter put his hands on a police officer, multiple times. When Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala dropped the aggravated assault charge, he declined to release the video, claiming that it was still evidence as to the remaining charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

“Joey, I think, enjoys and revels in the reputation he had as a hard-nosed player, but he really took it hard about the notion that he was violent, disrespectful of law enforcement, excessively drunk, those kinds of things, because the charges suggested those,” Porter’s attorney, Robert DelGreco Jr., said at the time, via WTAE.com.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1 suggested that something fishy was going on.

“I find it incredible that charges were reduced prior to a preliminary hearing taking place,” Bob Swartzwelder said. “I hope every other criminal defendant is given such expedient treatment, or is there something more to this case? If an individual put his hand on a police officer, the charges should stand.”

The Pittsburgh Police Citizen Review Board later concluded that Porter grabbed the officer by the wrists, rendering him defenseless. While defenselessness is a subjective assessment, it’s not an unreasonable conclusion given the size difference and the reality that Porter’s conduct easily could be regarded as “physical menace” that put the officer “in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.”

Putting his hands on the officer — something no one should ever do unless being beaten or otherwise brutalized — crosses a line that arguably should have prompted the prosecutor to allow an impartial jury to decide whether Porter ran afoul of a law that essentially prohibits people who find themselves in the middle of a hostile disagreement treating a police officer like anyone else who happens to find himself in the middle of the scrum. The fact that Porter didn’t stand trial invites speculation that he received the benefit of the doubt that comes from playing for (and now coaching) the locally-beloved NFL team.

21 Responses to “Video shows Joey Porter grabbing wrists of police officer”
  1. weepingjebus says: Feb 23, 2017 11:02 AM

    “That club needs better security.” — Gronk

  2. jonrando says: Feb 23, 2017 11:06 AM

    @Florio

    Hypothetical, from a legal perspective; if a similar case comes down the pipe later, now that the video is released and clearly showing the altercation, could this persecutor’s decision be used to overturn a similar case for someone who isn’t famous?

  3. redlikethepig says: Feb 23, 2017 11:08 AM

    The police trump up charges constantly. One of the many things that erode their respect and credibility with the people they’re supposed to “protect and serve”.

  4. imjustsayin412 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:12 AM

    Grabbing a person’s wrist is NOT aggravated assault. The charges should have been dropped, they were completely bogus in the first place.

    Nobody talks about the history of the cop involved and how many cases of brutality and misconduct he’s been involved in. If you watch the video, he did grab his wrist, but let go after about 5 seconds. Also if you watch the video William Gay and someone else is standing between Joey Porter and the cop, so there was NO threat of severe bodily harm.

  5. RegisHawk says: Feb 23, 2017 11:17 AM

    He and Revis are planning a night out as soon as can be arranged…

  6. corky2141 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:25 AM

    You know he started off by saying “You know who I am” to the bouncer.

  7. silvernblacksabbath says: Feb 23, 2017 11:29 AM

    Joey Porter has vampire fangs…

  8. realpatsfan says: Feb 23, 2017 11:30 AM

    Idiot, you do not touch a police officer.

  9. citizenstrange says: Feb 23, 2017 11:37 AM

    Joey Porter is a disgrace to the team for a lot more reasons than just this. Surely the Steelers can get another outside linebackers coach.

  10. blah773 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:41 AM

    Antonio Brown needs to release another facebook-live post IMMEDIATELY. Deflect attention!

  11. lightningbuggs says: Feb 23, 2017 11:41 AM

    Is anyone really surprised by this?

  12. trun0rth says: Feb 23, 2017 11:43 AM

    I don’t think this is balanced. I respect the police, and understand how dangerous their job can be.

    And I agree Porter was getting pushy. Did he deserve to have a bunch of guys, with a cop at the centre of the group, pushing him backwards onto someone else’s car? All he did was move the cop’s hand off his chest, while that hand was pushing him backwards against a car, while surrounded by a mob holding him back.

    Not a great look, but not something that should be incurring criminal charges IMHO. There is no way that cop takes the stand and testifies that he felt like he was in serious and imminent danger.

    I’d suggest we change the terminology from “grabbing a cop’s wrist” to “removing the officer’s hand from his chest”.

  13. Nofoolnodrool says: Feb 23, 2017 11:45 AM

    Idiot, you do not touch a police officer.

    Hey idiot you don’t cheat either.

    Porter needs a filter and the judge should have given him a harder slap on the wrist to get his attention. No one got hurt but trolls sensibilities which don’t amount to much.

  14. filthymcnasty3 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:45 AM

    A guy loses his job over that?

    Really???

    And people wonder why the police have lost so much respect.

  15. psljax says: Feb 23, 2017 11:46 AM

    Rooney has as much control of the police as he does over Park Avenue. Hmmmm

  16. motown81 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:50 AM

    Shocking, Pittsburgh police finding a way for charges to disappear that involve a Steeler. Didn’t Ben’s charges along with evidence disappear and a Pittsburgh cop lose his job over the alleged rape of a college girl in a club bathroom?

  17. riraider says: Feb 23, 2017 11:51 AM

    I agree that Mr. Porter is a disgrace to his team, the Stealers.
    They are a perfect fit !

  18. tylawspick6 says: Feb 23, 2017 11:58 AM

    rooneys continue to cheat

    doctoring injury reports

    threatening local and georgia police or paying them off to
    cover for felonies by their own employees

    disgusting

    i have no idea how the media glosses over it

  19. h0metownzero says: Feb 23, 2017 12:03 PM

    Maybe Florio could explain how they could charge him with “defiant trespass”.

    How do you trespass anyone from a public sidewalk?

  20. peytonwantsaflag says: Feb 23, 2017 12:06 PM

    Porter is and absolute d-wad and a loud-mouthed’ violent buffoon that really contributes very little to the team other than cheerleading and wasn’t needed on the sidelines for Pittsburgh that week.

    So why did the Steelers step in and have the charges dropped? Because they can- pure and simple arrogance.

  21. jags2daship says: Feb 23, 2017 12:07 PM

    idiot

