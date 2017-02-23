Vikings haven’t decided what to do with Adrian Peterson

Will Adrian Peterson still be a Minnesota Viking when the team gets to work on the 2017 season? They don’t know yet.
That’s the word from Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, who told reporters today that the team still needs to make its decision.
Unless Peterson is willing to take a big pay cut, it’s hard to imagine that decision will be anything other than cutting Peterson. Peterson is 31 years old, coming off a knee injury and due $18 million in 2017. It would be crazy for the Vikings to pay a declining running back that kind of money.
Whether Peterson is willing to take a big pay cut remains to be seen, but Spielman did say he views Peterson as someone who will always be a Viking. That may be true, in the same sense that Emmitt Smith will always be a Cowboy. But Smith finished his career in Arizona, and Peterson may have to finish his career elsewhere as well.
take him out behind the shed….
A couple years ago Peterson was wanting out, talking to Jerry Jones about being a Cowboy, and basically said he was done with the Vikings. Now he wants to retire a Vikings.
Translation: There is no market out there for AP, and he knows the Vikings are his only real shot at another decent contract. Only the Vikings would overpay him because of what he’s meant to the franchise. Every other team could find a RB off the scrap heap and pay him way less for better production. Funny how much leverage/lack-thereof has changed AP’s tune.
Code for “we don’t have any offers yet.”
They are switching back and forth on how to approach it
They can always present him with the Minnesota Father of the Year award.
I know, find an embarrassingly stupid team to trade him for 5 players and 6 draft picks. Oh wait, never mind.
Thanks for the years A.D. Us Viking fans loved you, you had a lot of great runs and you’re certainly a HOFer. But, with no O-line and a huge price tag and missing 2/3’s of the last 3 seasons…I doubt he’ll be a Viking. We’ll miss you, but I think both sides are ready to move on.
How about Peterson going to the NYG’s and showing the Cryboys what they missed out on?
Fake news. The Vikings have been shopping him for weeks.
Shouldn’t they, like, thought of this months ago?