Vince Young wants to own the rights to “Make Vince Great Again”

The guy who applied the term “Dream Team” to the Eagles six years ago has a new catch phrase.
Via NFL.com, quarterback Vince Young has applied for the federal trademark rights to “Make Vince Great Again.”
On the other side of the coin from the point in the political sphere that the thing that hopefully will be made great again never stopped being great, Young arguably never really was a great pro quarterback.
He recently launched a comeback, hiring agent Leigh Steinberg and talking to CFL teams. The CFL is, frankly, the place Young should have gone when the quarterback-needy NFL decided it didn’t want him five years ago. Now, at age 33, Young will have a hard time engineering a second act.
So unless there’s some other Vince out there who was once great and who has a chance to return to glory (McMahon, Vaughn, Neil, van Gogh), Vince Young may have a hard time making money from his new side business.
