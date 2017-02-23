 Skip to content

Vince Young wants to own the rights to “Make Vince Great Again”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2017, 8:18 PM EST
AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans, holds up his Texas Longhorns jersey as his number is retired before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2007 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The guy who applied the term “Dream Team” to the Eagles six years ago has a new catch phrase.

Via NFL.com, quarterback Vince Young has applied for the federal trademark rights to “Make Vince Great Again.”

On the other side of the coin from the point in the political sphere that the thing that hopefully will be made great again never stopped being great, Young arguably never really was a great pro quarterback.

He recently launched a comeback, hiring agent Leigh Steinberg and talking to CFL teams. The CFL is, frankly, the place Young should have gone when the quarterback-needy NFL decided it didn’t want him five years ago. Now, at age 33, Young will have a hard time engineering a second act.

So unless there’s some other Vince out there who was once great and who has a chance to return to glory (McMahon, Vaughn, Neil, van Gogh), Vince Young may have a hard time making money from his new side business.

10 Responses to “Vince Young wants to own the rights to “Make Vince Great Again””
  1. mackcarrington says: Feb 23, 2017 8:22 PM

    This is sad and pathetic. He thinks he’s going to make money from a slogan that’s not even original to begin with.

  2. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 23, 2017 8:28 PM

    Young has a mental capacity barely more than a piece of rock.

    Who the heck borrows 300k to throw themselves a birthday party when they’ve already blown all their NFL millions? Vince Young, that’s who.

  3. 6250claimer says: Feb 23, 2017 8:28 PM

    Three words: Drug test. Now.

  4. therealraider says: Feb 23, 2017 8:34 PM

    He must be broke.

  5. binarymath says: Feb 23, 2017 8:36 PM

    Maybe the Rams can make Vince Ferragamo great again.

  6. mzew233 says: Feb 23, 2017 8:36 PM

    Self delusion at its finest.
    The same guy who buys out planes so he can be ‘alone’ and has $2m birthdays when he’s not even starting, retires from the NFL and the decides he’s going to make things great again.
    Enjoy those college memories Vince. I’m sure you were a pure family gentleman to the females at T as well and would all gladly take you back.

  7. thatneuneu says: Feb 23, 2017 8:40 PM

    Maybe it’s a marketing ploy for some erectile dysfunction drug? Every decision is not nessarly about football.

  8. badboysgetspanked says: Feb 23, 2017 8:44 PM

    Oh gee. That’s so cool! Where can I buy his t-shirts and stuff? NOT!

  9. xavier179 says: Feb 23, 2017 8:57 PM

    As long as you keep that poor excuse of a coach Jeff Fisher away from him he will be alright.

  10. genericcommenter says: Feb 23, 2017 8:57 PM

    Appealing to low IQ and/or ignorant people has been very lucrative lately. So, you never know.

