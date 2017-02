Posted by Zac Jackson on February 24, 2017, 4:34 PM EST

The 49ers have signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract.

Carter broke into the league with the Ravens following the 2015 draft. He has bounced around since then, spending time on the practice squad with the Raiders and Patriots. He went to camp with the Patriots last year before being waived in September.

The 49ers are expected to remake their receiving corps under new head coach Kyle Shanahan, so Carter will go to camp with a chance to earn a roster spot.