Add Washington to the list of non-talkers at the Scouting Combine

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Each year, most of the coaches and General Managers around the NFL will speak to the assembled media at the Scouting Combine.

This year, there’s a new abstainer on the list of the usual suspects.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Saints coach Sean Payton and Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis generally do not participate, but at the moment, no one from Washington is on the schedule provided by the league.

While coach Jay Gruden has taken to the podium in the past, he’s not scheduled to speak this year, and G.M. Scot McCloughan isn’t either. Then again, McCloughan isn’t being allowed to talk to anyone else either, so that probably shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There’s plenty to talk about there, considering the Kirk Cousins decisions being made, but those searching for answers are going to have to work the hallways and corridors of Indianapolis rather than having them provided.