Are Vikings fans ready to move on from Adrian Peterson?

The Vikings have yet to offer running back Adrian Peterson a contract that would pay him less than the $18 million he is due to earn in 2017. It’s unclear whether they will.
From a P.R. standpoint, there’s a good reason for the Vikings to make Peterson an offer, even if it’s an offer he wouldn’t accept. Cutting him loose is one thing; extending what appears to be a fair offer on a revised deal and having him reject it is another.
This approach presumes that the fan base wants to continue to relationship, and that the fans will place blame based on how and why it ends. What if the fans are ready to move on from Peterson?
Paul Allen of KFAN and the Vikings Radio Network appeared on Friday’s PFT Live to discuss the team’s offseason priorities. He senses that there wouldn’t be an outcry if the team decides to put an end to Peterson’s 10-year run with the team.
Besides, the team can do plenty with the $18 million that otherwise would go to Peterson in 2017. Most fans are smart enough to notice it.
Paul said plenty more about the Vikings’ priorities for the coming year. To hear everything he had to say, check out the video.
When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.
Ill take him in DC for about tree fiddy.
Yes, 3 years ago. Should’ve cut him loose after the incident, or at least traded him when it was abundantly clear he never learned a damn thing and he was still worth something to somebody. This team needs a new identity and he’s not a part of it.
We’ve been EASED into it by him not playing more than a couple of games per year and not producing when he does.
This is the kind of thing Belichick would pull off, but they won’t touch him. They’ll tolerate the alcohol/weed types but domestic abuse is off limits.
Adrian Peterson has ZERO Championships.
The Vikings have ZERO Championships.
ZERO.
Plain and simple, the $18 mil is at least three times too much, and the fans know it. Also, many of us realize that the way the offense will be run isn’t very conducive to AP’s skill set. It’s time to move on. No animosity.
Let’s recap the glorious Adrian Peterson era in MN.
2007-2016
80-79-1
1 playoff win
If that doesn’t scream first ballot HOF, I don’t know what does.
dakelliot says:
Feb 24, 2017 12:35 PM
When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.
____________________
Considering the Minnesota Vikings have ZERO, (0), NA-DA in the Lombardi Trophy case from the last 55 years maybe it’s time to give someone else a shot up there……
GO PACKERS!!!!!
Vikings fans are ready yes.
It is beyond me why fans would support a man who whipped a young child bloody. Anyone doing what he did belongs in prison.
Come join the stench in green Bay Adrian, we thrive at playoff failure!
#cheeseisfattening
I am a Vikings fan and I am ready. As late as last year, I wanted him to be a career Viking and retire as one. But I am sick of the drama around him. I watch sports to escape from all that. I really would rather move on than suffer through one more will he or won’t he move. Even last year when he was injured, we had to deal with his maybe coming back but only if they are in the playoff hunt. Too much for too long. Best wishes AP see you in the funny papers.
dakelliot says:
Feb 24, 2017 12:35 PM
When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.
________________________________________
When organizations like the Vikings and Jets and Jaguars can show their fan base they know what they’re doing, then fans won’t be so inclined, have very vocal opinions.
And Yes I’ll carry Peterson luggage to the airport.
Yes we are. I’d rather see the money spent on Patterson, who is far more dangerous with the ball in his hands than Peterson is.
To pay a RB 18MM he needs:
1. to gain at least 200 yards every game
2. Have a rushing average > 5.0
3. Have 0 fumbles
A souped up Earl Cambell