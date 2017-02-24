 Skip to content

Are Vikings fans ready to move on from Adrian Peterson?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 24, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 20: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the game on August 20, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Lions 26-16. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings have yet to offer running back Adrian Peterson a contract that would pay him less than the $18 million he is due to earn in 2017. It’s unclear whether they will.

From a P.R. standpoint, there’s a good reason for the Vikings to make Peterson an offer, even if it’s an offer he wouldn’t accept. Cutting him loose is one thing; extending what appears to be a fair offer on a revised deal and having him reject it is another.

This approach presumes that the fan base wants to continue to relationship, and that the fans will place blame based on how and why it ends. What if the fans are ready to move on from Peterson?

Paul Allen of KFAN and the Vikings Radio Network appeared on Friday’s PFT Live to discuss the team’s offseason priorities. He senses that there wouldn’t be an outcry if the team decides to put an end to Peterson’s 10-year run with the team.

Besides, the team can do plenty with the $18 million that otherwise would go to Peterson in 2017. Most fans are smart enough to notice it.

Paul said plenty more about the Vikings’ priorities for the coming year. To hear everything he had to say, check out the video.

16 Responses to “Are Vikings fans ready to move on from Adrian Peterson?”
  1. dakelliot says: Feb 24, 2017 12:35 PM

    When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.

  2. beltwaytd says: Feb 24, 2017 12:37 PM

    Ill take him in DC for about tree fiddy.

  3. ryanvanslooten says: Feb 24, 2017 12:40 PM

    Yes, 3 years ago. Should’ve cut him loose after the incident, or at least traded him when it was abundantly clear he never learned a damn thing and he was still worth something to somebody. This team needs a new identity and he’s not a part of it.

  4. carpalboss says: Feb 24, 2017 12:40 PM

    We’ve been EASED into it by him not playing more than a couple of games per year and not producing when he does.

  5. tedmurph says: Feb 24, 2017 12:43 PM

    This is the kind of thing Belichick would pull off, but they won’t touch him. They’ll tolerate the alcohol/weed types but domestic abuse is off limits.

  6. 1969nflchampionskansascitychiefs says: Feb 24, 2017 12:45 PM

    Adrian Peterson has ZERO Championships.

    The Vikings have ZERO Championships.

    ZERO.

  7. conormacleod says: Feb 24, 2017 12:45 PM

    Plain and simple, the $18 mil is at least three times too much, and the fans know it. Also, many of us realize that the way the offense will be run isn’t very conducive to AP’s skill set. It’s time to move on. No animosity.

  8. h0metownzero says: Feb 24, 2017 12:49 PM

    Let’s recap the glorious Adrian Peterson era in MN.

    2007-2016
    80-79-1
    1 playoff win

    If that doesn’t scream first ballot HOF, I don’t know what does.

  9. concmike says: Feb 24, 2017 12:51 PM

    dakelliot says:
    Feb 24, 2017 12:35 PM

    When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.
    ____________________

    Considering the Minnesota Vikings have ZERO, (0), NA-DA in the Lombardi Trophy case from the last 55 years maybe it’s time to give someone else a shot up there……

    GO PACKERS!!!!!

  10. 13worldchampioinships says: Feb 24, 2017 12:52 PM

    Vikings fans are ready yes.

  11. yooperman says: Feb 24, 2017 12:55 PM

    It is beyond me why fans would support a man who whipped a young child bloody. Anyone doing what he did belongs in prison.

  12. ariani1985 says: Feb 24, 2017 12:57 PM

    Come join the stench in green Bay Adrian, we thrive at playoff failure!

    #cheeseisfattening

  13. ragnarthegreat says: Feb 24, 2017 12:58 PM

    I am a Vikings fan and I am ready. As late as last year, I wanted him to be a career Viking and retire as one. But I am sick of the drama around him. I watch sports to escape from all that. I really would rather move on than suffer through one more will he or won’t he move. Even last year when he was injured, we had to deal with his maybe coming back but only if they are in the playoff hunt. Too much for too long. Best wishes AP see you in the funny papers.

  14. funshipm174 says: Feb 24, 2017 1:00 PM

    dakelliot says:
    Feb 24, 2017 12:35 PM
    When teams start doing what their fans want when it comes to personnel decisions, we’ll all be screwed.

    ________________________________________

    When organizations like the Vikings and Jets and Jaguars can show their fan base they know what they’re doing, then fans won’t be so inclined, have very vocal opinions.

    And Yes I’ll carry Peterson luggage to the airport.

  15. fwippel says: Feb 24, 2017 1:00 PM

    Yes we are. I’d rather see the money spent on Patterson, who is far more dangerous with the ball in his hands than Peterson is.

  16. intrafinesse says: Feb 24, 2017 1:06 PM

    To pay a RB 18MM he needs:

    1. to gain at least 200 yards every game

    2. Have a rushing average > 5.0

    3. Have 0 fumbles

    A souped up Earl Cambell

