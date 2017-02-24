Broncos begin process of rebuilding defensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2017, 1:06 PM EST

Denver’s looking for defensive line help, and they’re dealing in bulk.

The Broncos announced they are signing former Saints defensive end Bobby Richardson.

He started 11 games for the Saints in 2015 after making the team as an undrafted rookie, but bounced from practice squads in Washington and Kansas City.

The Broncos also brought former Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, and are still awaiting word on that possible acquisition, as they add depth to a group that was hit hard with injuries last year.