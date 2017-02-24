 Skip to content

Broncos begin process of rebuilding defensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2017, 1:06 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 27: Bobby Richardson #78 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates an interception during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 27, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Denver’s looking for defensive line help, and they’re dealing in bulk.

The Broncos announced they are signing former Saints defensive end Bobby Richardson.

He started 11 games for the Saints in 2015 after making the team as an undrafted rookie, but bounced from practice squads in Washington and Kansas City.

The Broncos also brought former Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, and are still awaiting word on that possible acquisition, as they add depth to a group that was hit hard with injuries last year.

