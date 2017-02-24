Chiefs sign C.J. Spiller

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 11:06 AM EST

The Chiefs have added a veteran to their backfield.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed C.J. Spiller. Spiller is eligible to sign a contract as a free agent now because he was released by the Jets in December and never signed with another team.

Spiller’s Jets stint was a brief one as he saw action in four games. He also played two games for the Seahawks after being released by the Saints in September. Spiller signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Saints in 2015, but flopped in 13 appearances with the team before getting dropped from the roster altogether.

Spiller is now well removed from his best days with the Bills in 2012 and 2013 so it is a stretch to bank on him being a contributor for Kansas City. A more immediate question may be whether his arrival spells the end of Jamaal Charles‘ time in Kansas City. Charles has a cap number of over $6.1 million and the Chiefs would get it all back if they move on from a player who has played just eight games over the last two seasons due to knee problems.