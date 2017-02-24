Chiefs sign C.J. Spiller

The Chiefs have added a veteran to their backfield.
The team announced on Friday that they have signed C.J. Spiller. Spiller is eligible to sign a contract as a free agent now because he was released by the Jets in December and never signed with another team.
Spiller’s Jets stint was a brief one as he saw action in four games. He also played two games for the Seahawks after being released by the Saints in September. Spiller signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Saints in 2015, but flopped in 13 appearances with the team before getting dropped from the roster altogether.
Spiller is now well removed from his best days with the Bills in 2012 and 2013 so it is a stretch to bank on him being a contributor for Kansas City. A more immediate question may be whether his arrival spells the end of Jamaal Charles‘ time in Kansas City. Charles has a cap number of over $6.1 million and the Chiefs would get it all back if they move on from a player who has played just eight games over the last two seasons due to knee problems.
He’s worth a shot, but Tyreek Hill fills most of what Spiller will bring to the table. Spiller is more of a 3rd down back type at this point in his career anyway.
July 2017: Chiefs release C.J. Spiller.
Was Reggie Bush unavailable?
A good low risk high reward signing for my Chiefs. I like it.
Bye, bye JC. You are now expendable.
I can’t wait to see the contract details. How big was the signing bonus? Why not just burn up a pile of money in the parking lot?
Goodbye J.C.! Maybe you’ll get the Vikings to sign you once they split ties with A.P.
SUPER BOWL!!!!!
Hey everyone thought when kc picked up Thomas Jones he was washed up. Maybe he’ll help or maybe not. No risk involved so they have nothing to lose.
You know you’re done when you get replaced by CJ Spiller.
C. J. Spiller will be a member of every team in the NFL for 15 minutes before all’s said and done.
Omg! The missing piece!
One thing I noticed with Spiller is he avoids contact… Not a good trait for an NFL RB
Camp body nothing more. If he shows he still has some gas in the tank he might make the final cut.
But this does allow the Chiefs to move on from Jamaal’s contract.
From JC to CJ…
that was easy…
We know Jamaal Charles sir, and C.J. Spiller is no Jamaal Charles and has zero impact on his getting released.
Who ?
Warning…..guy is a rec league level player now. With Seahawks, he must have dropped 3-4 swing/dump off passes and was cut the following Monday.
Who?
Why?