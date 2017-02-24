Director of college scouting Matt Malaspina leaves 49ers, takes job with Packers

When teams hire new General Managers, the move is usually followed by other departures from the personnel department and the 49ers are proving to be no exception.
They announced that assistant G.M. Tom Gamble is leaving the team and he’ll be followed out the door by director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. According to multiple reports on Friday, Malaspina is joining them as a college scout.
Malaspina spent the last 12 years with the 49ers and spent the last four years at the top of their college scouting hierarchy. He worked for the Seahawks and Panthers before joining the Niners.
The 49ers will likely be making further moves in their personnel department as new General Manager John Lynch puts his stamp on the front office. He’s already hired Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel and former Lions G.M. Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive.
One of the more interesting quirks of the NFL hiring cycle is you have so much movement of front office personnel. Essentially now they get to pick the brain of another guy who just spent an entire year looking at draft prospects for another team right before the NFL draft.
Good. Our draft picks have been terrible since 2011. Baalke, Gamble, Malaspina, and anyone else who’s had any influence can get out.
Crossing my fingers we get some people who actually have an idea of what they’re doing in the personnel department.
Lynch, Peters, Mayhew, and Shanahan have been watching video together at the end of the day to get on the same page. Those will be the main people.
Everyone is lining up for the inevitable firing of Ted “What’s Defense?!” Thompson. If it happens before Rodgers gets too old, the Packers may actually become contenders after all three years of franchise QBing.