Director of college scouting Matt Malaspina leaves 49ers, takes job with Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 2:12 PM EST

When teams hire new General Managers, the move is usually followed by other departures from the personnel department and the 49ers are proving to be no exception.

They announced that assistant G.M. Tom Gamble is leaving the team and he’ll be followed out the door by director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. According to multiple reports on Friday, Malaspina is joining them as a college scout.

Malaspina spent the last 12 years with the 49ers and spent the last four years at the top of their college scouting hierarchy. He worked for the Seahawks and Panthers before joining the Niners.

The 49ers will likely be making further moves in their personnel department as new General Manager John Lynch puts his stamp on the front office. He’s already hired Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel and former Lions G.M. Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive.