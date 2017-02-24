Earl Mitchell signs with 49ers

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 24, 2017, 10:39 PM EST

The 49ers have signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a four-year deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Per the report, Mitchell will sign a contract worth $16 million over the four years and will get $5.5 million in 2017.

Mitchell was released last week by the Dolphins, who cut him instead of paying him $4 million next season. He had taken visits with the Falcons, Broncos, Seahawks and 49ers before deciding to sign with the 49ers.

Mitchell, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins. He played in nine games and started five last season. Mitchell has 5.5 career sacks and two fumble recoveries.