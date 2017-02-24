Eleven teams get compensatory third-round picks

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Half the teams in the league ended up with extra draft picks Friday, with 11 teams getting an extra third-rounder.

The league announced compensatory choices, which are awarded to teams for net free agent losses the year before.

The highest pick, the 97th overall, went to the Dolphins, who were picked over last March, with defensive end Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller among their losses.

The Panthers, who pulled the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman and watched him go to Washington, were given the 98th pick. The Ravens (annually among the league leaders in comp picks) were 99th, followed by the Rams. The Broncos, Seahawks, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks again and the Jets also added third-round comp picks.

The Bengals, Browns, Broncos, and Chiefs each got four extra picks.

A total of 32 choices were handed out, with 16 teams receiving at least one. Unlike previous years, comp picks can be traded this year, which should spice up the second and third days of the draft. Here’s a look at the picks awarded:

3-97, Miami

3-98, Carolina

3-99, Baltimore

3-100, Los Angeles Rams

3-101, Denver

3-102, Seattle

3-103, Cleveland

3-104, Kansas City

3-105, Pittsburgh

3-106, Seattle

3-107, New York Jets

4-138, Cincinnati

4-139, Cleveland

4-141, Los Angeles Rams

4-142, Cleveland

4-143, San Francisco

4-144, Indianapolis

5-178, Cincinnati

5-179, Denver

5-180, Miami

5-181, Arizona

5-182, Kansas City

5-183, Cleveland

5-184, Green Bay

5-185, New England

5-186, Miami

6-218, Kansas City

6-219, Cincinnati

6-220, Kansas City

7-253, Cincinnati

7-254, Denver

7-255, Denver