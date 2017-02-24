Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 7:17 AM EST

Bills WR Robert Woods has free agency on his mind.

If LB Dont’a Hightower hits free agency, will the Dolphins make a run at signing him?

Patriots QB Tom Brady shared video of a blunder on the slopes.

Running through some candidates to replace Nick Folk as the Jets’ kicker.

Breaking down Ravens WR Kamar Aiken ahead of free agency.

A look at how the Bengals evaluate prospects during the Scouting Combine.

The Browns expect to add secondary help in free agency.

Former Steelers S Carnell Lake recounted watching Deion Sanders run the 40 when both players were at the Scouting Combine.

T Duane Brown believes the Texans will benefit from C Nick Martin’s return to health.

Colts G Jack Mewhort is feeling healthier.

LB Paul Posluszny is happy Todd Wash is back as Jaguars defensive coordinator.

Tight end options for the Titans to consider in the draft.

As expected, free agent DT Earl Mitchell paid the Broncos a visit.

The top special teams plays of the Chiefs season.

T Donald Penn says he and his Raiders teammates believe G.M. Reggie McKenzie will make the right moves this offseason.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley promises to make the most of Joey Bosa’s versatility.

Five questions the Cowboys will try to answer in Indianapolis.

The Giants could be saying goodbye to DT Johnathan Hankins in free agency.

A look at some wide receivers that could interest the Eagles in the draft.

LB Mason Foster’s game has been rejuvenated with the Redskins.

George Halas, Red Grange and Dick Butkus will represent the Bears in the Illinois Sports Hall of Fame.

Will the Lions bring in a free agent wide receiver?

The neck injury that ended S Nick Collins’ career with the Packers didn’t take away his love for football.

Said Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman of WR Laquon Treadwell, “He is so determined to be a good player, and he has the skill set to do it. But we were never able to get him on track. He is going to be a good player with us. I do believe that in my heart.”

The Falcons name five breakout candidates for 2017.

A trade is among the mock draft predictions for the Panthers.

DT Nick Fairley’s future is a big question in Saints free agency.

CB Alterraun Verner was one of several recent free agent signings that didn’t work out for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals have a couple of safeties headed for free agency.

Rams defensive line coach Bill Johnson is excited about the players making up his unit.

Could the 49ers take another defensive lineman in the first round?

Should the Seahawks consider a reunion with T Breno Giacomini?