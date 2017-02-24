 Skip to content

Giants go from No. 130 to No. 140 in draft due to walkie-talkie penalty

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 4:28 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giantslooks on against the Detroit Lions during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL’s announcement of compensatory picks on Friday included handing the Browns with the 139th overall pick and the Rams with the 141st overall pick, but No. 140 was not included in the additional picks distributed around the league.

That pick near the end of the fourth round belongs to the Giants, who wound up in that spot as a result of league discipline.

After the Giants were found to be using walkie-talkies on the sideline in violation of league rules during a game last December, the league ruled that the Giants would see their fourth-round pick drop down the draft order. The team will also pay a $150,000 fine while head coach Ben McAdoo, who used the device when his regular connection to quarterback Eli Manning went out, will pay a $50,000 fine.

The Giants did not receive any compensatory picks in this year’s draft after going on a defensive free agent buying spree last offseason that got them back to the postseason for the first time in five years.

8 Responses to “Giants go from No. 130 to No. 140 in draft due to walkie-talkie penalty”
  1. riraider says: Feb 24, 2017 4:35 PM

    I thought the Patriots were the only cheaters?

  2. dispozblcopy says: Feb 24, 2017 4:42 PM

    And we will likewise provide cortisone and healing ointments for the wrist slap, in case the owie is too much. Please forgive us.

  3. patriots123456 says: Feb 24, 2017 4:46 PM

    Wow what a devastating penalty, how will the Giants survive.

  4. wib22 says: Feb 24, 2017 4:54 PM

    Rog looks out for his own.

  5. gmen5280 says: Feb 24, 2017 4:59 PM

    Compensatory picks are rather stupid.
    Here are some extra draft picks for either your ineptitude with the salary cap, player development or being to cheap of an organization.
    Sounds like alimony for the NFL teams.

  6. trollaikman8 says: Feb 24, 2017 5:02 PM

    That’s right around the area they pick some first-wave-of-cuts offensive linemen.

  7. mrbiggstuff says: Feb 24, 2017 5:06 PM

    Pats fans are perpetual victims.

    You guys should charge Goodell full rent for the real estate he takes up in your minds, and sue him for mental anguish for how he’s made you go insane!

  8. MichaelEdits says: Feb 24, 2017 5:07 PM

    What? No monetary fines? No loss of draft picks? No four-game suspension of Eli Manning? Oh wait, that last one would help the Giants. Never mind.

Leave a Reply

