Giants go from No. 130 to No. 140 in draft due to walkie-talkie penalty

The NFL’s announcement of compensatory picks on Friday included handing the Browns with the 139th overall pick and the Rams with the 141st overall pick, but No. 140 was not included in the additional picks distributed around the league.
That pick near the end of the fourth round belongs to the Giants, who wound up in that spot as a result of league discipline.
After the Giants were found to be using walkie-talkies on the sideline in violation of league rules during a game last December, the league ruled that the Giants would see their fourth-round pick drop down the draft order. The team will also pay a $150,000 fine while head coach Ben McAdoo, who used the device when his regular connection to quarterback Eli Manning went out, will pay a $50,000 fine.
The Giants did not receive any compensatory picks in this year’s draft after going on a defensive free agent buying spree last offseason that got them back to the postseason for the first time in five years.
I thought the Patriots were the only cheaters?
And we will likewise provide cortisone and healing ointments for the wrist slap, in case the owie is too much. Please forgive us.
Wow what a devastating penalty, how will the Giants survive.
Rog looks out for his own.
Compensatory picks are rather stupid.
Here are some extra draft picks for either your ineptitude with the salary cap, player development or being to cheap of an organization.
Sounds like alimony for the NFL teams.
That’s right around the area they pick some first-wave-of-cuts offensive linemen.
Pats fans are perpetual victims.
You guys should charge Goodell full rent for the real estate he takes up in your minds, and sue him for mental anguish for how he’s made you go insane!
What? No monetary fines? No loss of draft picks? No four-game suspension of Eli Manning? Oh wait, that last one would help the Giants. Never mind.