John Lynch doesn’t think the 49ers are as bad as their record says they are

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 24, 2017, 12:37 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers crashed and burned to a 2-14 record last season that led to the firings of Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke as part of a complete shakeup of the team’s front office.

However, new general manager John Lynch doesn’t believe the 49ers are nearly as bad as that record suggests. In an interview with Bob Fitzgerald and Rob Brooks on 49ers flagship station 1080 KNBR, Lynch said there are certainly areas of the team to improve but he doesn’t see a 2-14 roster either.

“We’ve got some strides to make on this roster, but I can also tell you (that) I don’t look up at the film we’ve been watching and see a 2-14 team,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. “I see some pieces that are hard to build, you know? A great example of that, I think, you look at our offensive line and our defensive line. I’m actually excited about those groups. And those groups are where, I believe, football games are won and lost. It starts there.”

Offensively, the 49ers were 27th in points scored and 31st in total yards. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team less capable of moving the football. They were even worse defensively, ranking dead last in yards, rushing yards and points per game allowed. Of course that team will not be the same team taking the field for the 49ers in September. The roster could look significantly different between now and then.

As Bill Parcells said once upon a time “you are what your record says you are.” Lynch inherited a mess even if he isn’t saying so publicly.

“Do we have some places — probably the ultimate position, quarterback — where we need to improve? Absolutely,” Lynch said. “And we’re committed to doing that. But there’s some pieces there that have me excited, have Kyle (Shanahan) excited. So there’s a long list of things, but we’re working hard at all of them.”