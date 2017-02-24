Josh Doctson doing football drills

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 11:14 AM EST

In a late January update on wide receiver Josh Doctson’s recovery from an Achilles injury, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that the 2016 first-round pick had “not really” made significant progress and that February would be an important month for him on the rehab front.

It looks like there have been some positive steps on that front. Doctson posted a Snapchat video of himself, via Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, going through football drills at the team’s headquarters on Friday.

It’s hard to gauge just where a player is while running drills in a helmet and shorts against air, but Doctson was only running in a pool when Gruden spoke last month. That suggests an upward trajectory that should create some optimism that Doctson will be able to contribute in his second season.

That would be a big plus for the Redskins as both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are free agents who are expected to hit the open market next month.