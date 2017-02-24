Josh McCown thinks Jay Cutler can play at a very high level

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

There are no shortage of questions swirling around the league with free agency looming on the horizon and Jay Cutler’s place in the NFL for the 2017 season is among them.

No one thinks Cutler will be back with the Bears as they are reportedly trying to trade him and are expected to cut him when and if that effort fails. The possibility of retirement has also been floated recently, but one of Cutler’s former backups hopes that won’t be the case.

Josh McCown has remained friends with Cutler since they played together with the Bears and shared that hope during an interview with Ross Tucker and Greg McElroy of SiriusXM NFL Radio. He also shared an opinion that runs counter to most when he said he believes Cutler can “play at a very high level.”

“I know he’ll make the best decision he can for him and his family,” McCown said. “I root for him either way it goes. As a friend, and a football fan, and as a guy who appreciates quarterbacks, I hope he continues to play and finds a good spot where he can play good football because I believe that is still in his future.”

McCown thinks a team in a “quarterback-driven” NFL will give Cutler the opportunity to play that kind of football and it shouldn’t be too long before we have a clearer picture of where that opportunity is going to come.