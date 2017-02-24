 Skip to content

Lions sign tackle Pierce Burton

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 24, 2017, 1:48 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: The Detroit Lions helmet on the field before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on September 16, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Detroit Lions signed former Indianapolis Colts tackle Pierce Burton on Thursday.

Burton finished last season on the Colts’ practice squad after signing in mid-December.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi, Burton signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He was released late that August and remained unsigned until joining the Atlanta Falcons during training camp in 2015. After a brief stint on the Falcons’ practice squad, Burton spend time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad as well in 2015.

Burton provides some depth for the Lions offseason roster as Riley Reiff, Larry Warford and Cornelius Lucas (restricted) will all be free agents next month.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Indianapolis Colts, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Lions sign tackle Pierce Burton”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!