Lions sign tackle Pierce Burton

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 24, 2017, 1:48 AM EST

The Detroit Lions signed former Indianapolis Colts tackle Pierce Burton on Thursday.

Burton finished last season on the Colts’ practice squad after signing in mid-December.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi, Burton signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He was released late that August and remained unsigned until joining the Atlanta Falcons during training camp in 2015. After a brief stint on the Falcons’ practice squad, Burton spend time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad as well in 2015.

Burton provides some depth for the Lions offseason roster as Riley Reiff, Larry Warford and Cornelius Lucas (restricted) will all be free agents next month.