Mike Pereira: Putting a chip in the football wouldn’t help with spotting

Fans who get frustrated by bad spots from the officials, bad spots that can cost a team a first down or a touchdown, sometimes argue that the NFL should put a chip in every football that can show the precise spot where the ball is at all times. But former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira says that wouldn’t work.
Pereira said on Peter King’s podcast that when officials miss a spot, it’s less about not seeing the ball than about not seeing where the ball carrier’s knee hit the ground.
“You can put a chip in the ball, but then you better put a chip in the guy’s knee, too,” Pereira said. “The ball is one thing, but it’s not over until the knee hits the ball or the shoulder hits the ground. So how accurate is that going to be?”
NFL V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino said last year on PFT Live: The NFL experimented with putting chips in footballs to measure how close field goals and extra points were to the uprights, to determine how big a difference narrower goal posts would make. But Blandino said that spotting the ball is far more complex than that, and the NFL is a long way from being able to use that kind of technology in that way.
Some in the NFL may have another objection: They’re old-fashioned traditionalists. Pereira acknowledged that’s part of his objection to using chips to spot the ball as well.
“You could set up lasers to replace the chain crews, but I love the tradition of some old guys running out there with a chain,” Pereira said.
That’s not a good reason not to use technology: If the technology can improve spotting the ball, the technology should be used. Tradition be damned.
But Blandino and Pereira are right that for now, anyway, a chip in the football simply wouldn’t solve the problem of missed spots.
I thought chip got fired
that’s a terrible argument from pereira — bad job by him.
the only time the chip would come into play is on a challenge. on the challenge, the replay official could easily stop the replay at the exact moment he determined the knee touched the ground and just read the real-time chip telemetry on screen.
1) watch video
2) push stop when official determines knee hit the ground
3) read on screen where the ball was when the knee touched
4) pick up ball and put it there
always thought it comical that they go running across the field with accuracy of 4″ at best, and then look at the nose of the football against the last link trying to determine within an inch if a first down has been made. And the chains location were initially determined by eyes looking halfway across the field, ridiculous.
Once the ball is spotted, use the laser to determine the first down marker position and if the first down was made.
“Knee hits the ball” Nice
Guess what Pereira, going based upon your analysis on Fox you are wrong 95% of the time. I won’t start believing you now.
You can take it one step further on why it wouldn’t work. You would need a chip in knee, both hips, both thighs, etc.. Then where on the knee, thigh and hip would you put it. Actually, the officials are the ones that need to be updated, be it eyesight, etc., etc.. That is where an improvement(s) need to be made.
Mike Pereira doesn’t understand the basic logic here. Right now, spotting the ball is based on TWO potentially fuzzy determination: when the player is down, and where the ball is located at that time. As anyone who has ever tried to statistically model something before knows, the fewer factors that you include/need to be included, the more accurate the results will be.
Nobody is claiming that a chip would solve everything, but it seems like a simple thing to do that at least at some times (such as the example scrappler gives above) would provide ABSOLUTE clarity regarding one of the factors in play. Maybe it wouldn’t be worth the effort, but it WOULD be useful.
No one is looking at the technology to eliminate the human factor but it is ridiculous not to take advantage of it to augment it. The chip isn’t going to determine if the ball carrier was down but putting a chip in the ball would make it easier for the official to concentrate on that knee or elbow. Not to mention determining whether the ball broke the plane of the goal line.
What would help greatly would be removing Mr Pereira from on air telecast.
Ridiculous –
Why not just have all officiating take place via replay camera’s and technology.
Forget human refs too, just use AI to do it all.
Next, go ahead replace the players with AI, so they can be programmed to eliminate all personal fouls, fighting, off sides, roughing.
Better yet, for each NFL game, just have two kids play Madden Football using each teams schedule, then broadcast it.
Sheesh, Cmon man.
The most accurate location sensing technology that exists right now is advertised as accurate to within a few centimeters in an indoor controlled environment. Given that football is a mostly outdoor and completely uncontrolled environment, the degree of accuracy likely decreases tenfold. That said, the NFL needs to seriously consider any measure that can speed up the pace of play. Just as important as accuracy, if technology can shave 10 minutes off the length of a game, it would be an investment that would pay off 100 fold for the NFL.
These are the same guys who also said that full time officials wouldn’t help.
What happens when a chip doesn’t work at all or malfunctions?
Do the coaches now throw the challenge flag for ‘defective chip’… then have it analyzed during a ‘Chip time out’ to determine it’s level of defectiveness?
Hey, maybe it’s a revenue opportunity for different sponsors – This ‘Chip Check Time Out’ is brought to you by… DORITOS!”
Do they use different balls for kicking FGs and punting, than they do for passing/running, so chips don’t get damaged or displaced?
I can see it now… Joe Buck provides the explanation: “The Ref couldn’t confirm the correct spot of the ball because they spotted a ‘kicking ball’ instead of a ‘chip ball’… and Del Rio is FURIOUS”
Cant they artificially remove the other players in the pile from the screen shot video to see the ball carrier only? They do it with skiing to superimpose one skier over another. Same principles isn’t it?
Yes it would help. If you sync the location of the ball with the game clock, you can have someone visually say ‘This is the exact second his knee touches, where’s the ball at that point?’
Is it 100% perfect and automated? Nope. But hey, these guys LOVE the human element, right? It keeps a human element in there. Its not gonna help when there’s a huge scrum or pile, but for things like ‘did he get the first down when the corner tackled him? Did the ball pass the goal line before the knee touched down?’ this would help immensely.
Human officials could replay the same play a dozen times and the spot would still be a coin toss between short by a link and ahead by a nose. It’s difficult to translate a picture on the screen to an exact point on the field.
I’m not old school, I just don’t believe that the current technology is accurate enough or that its use alone is good enough. When we get there, humans can’t be involved in any of the measurements.
There needs to be a major impetus to move this forward,
for example, AFCCG 2017, let’s say NE vs Pittsburgh, 2 seconds left, 4th & goal from the one and Pittsburg doesn’t get in on a hard to see, razor thin replay call.
Seriously though,
It sounds like a good idea and I’m not saying it will solve every problem but if we need to see the ball and the knee this reduces that by half. It’s about improvement, not perfection.
An expert on technology, he is not.