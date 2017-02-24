 Skip to content

Mike Pettine Sr. passes away

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 24, 2017, 2:53 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mike Pettine Sr., a legendary high school football coach in Pennsylvania and father of former Browns head coach Mike Pettine Jr., passed away on Friday.

Per the Bucks County Times, Pettine Sr. was at his winter home in Florida when he passed.

Pettine Sr. was the coach at Central Bucks West High School in Eastern Pennsylvania for 33 seasons and won 326 games. He also won four state championships and won three consecutive state championships before retiring in 1999. His final year as coach was documented by ESPN cameras for a series called The Season.

Pettine Sr. was 5-0 against his son before Mike Pettine Jr. went to the NFL, first with the Ravens, then as defensive coordinator with the Bills before becoming head coach of the Browns in 2014-15. Pettine Sr. was often seen at Browns training camp and other offseason activities when his son was in Cleveland.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Home, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Mike Pettine Sr. passes away”
  1. csszrr says: Feb 24, 2017 3:01 PM

    a true PA legend. rest well, sir

  2. richk412 says: Feb 24, 2017 3:02 PM

    Sorry to hear about his passing. Best wishes to his surviving family and friends, and may God Bless his immortal soul.

  3. tomtravis76 says: Feb 24, 2017 3:06 PM

    Forgot about he and Rexy with the Jets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!