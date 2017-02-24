Placement of chip in football poses another challenge

As Mike Pereira explains it, putting a chip in the football won’t help with rulings that depend on determining when a player’s knee hits the ground. There’s another issue with embracing ball-chip technology.
A source with extensive knowledge of the efforts to develop improved football technologies tells PFT that the question of where to place the chip also has vexed those trying to come up with a way to determine digitally the question of whether the ball crosses a boundary or breaks a plane.
“If we are counting on the chip to provide exact ball placement at the time the runner is ruled down that placement will oftentimes be inaccurate depending on how the ball is being carried,” the source explained. “Assume the chip is in the left tip of the ball and the runner has that end tucked in his elbow. When he’s ruled down it’s the opposite end that accurately places the ball.”
It’s a great point, and it means that, as a practical matter, a football would need to have sufficient chips to create a digital map of its location in relation to yard markers, sidelines, goal lines, etc.
Which means that it would make a lot more sense to suspend efforts to digitize the football and instead put cameras in as many places as possible to give a full and complete universe of angles and looks to ensure that officials will be able to quickly and efficiently determine whether the ruling on the field was right or wrong.
With a small # of chips, you can probably map the football. Synchronizing placement of the ball with the video feed seems like an easy way to figure out ball placement at the time the runner is down.
I’m in the IoT business. It’s about the sensor not the chip. There should be strands of sensing threads in the ball. Who are these morons?
The answer is that they will need at least 6 chips in each ball, not 1.
Put one in each end of the ball (which may be difficult because of all the stitching coming together in one spot)
Then you need 1 in roughly the center of each of the 4 panels so that you get a better (but still not perfect) reading regardless of ball orientation.
The 6 points create an octahedron, which means that a good part of the volume of the ball could cross the goal line before any of the 6 sensors trips.
One word: TRON
Everyone and everything is digitized. Problem solved.
This is a problem pretty easily solved with technology today. The ball would require two chips, one in each tip. The position and rotation of the ball will be known with those two data points given the shape of the ball.
The field will also require many sensors to provide the level of accuracy needed to located the ball to the level of accuracy needed for these decisions.
Pereira also misses one advantage to this. There are often times when you know the player is down (the camera shows the knee down) but no one can see where the ball is at that moment. Technology can easily sync the location of the ball to the video to conclusively determine the ball’s position. Or another way to use it is to know the moment the ball crossed the plane and see if any body part is down from the video. There may still be inconclusive evidence without the right camera angles, but it will make the calls better.
But really, the reason the NFL will avoid this is they’d have to take the ball’s PSI into account to know the diameter of the football.
How about sensors or chips to monitor the air pressure? If we can’t put one in the ball, we can put one between Goodell’s ears.
I like scorpio’s sensing threads idea. Multiple sensors would go off when the ball crossed.
That would make the ball more less susceptible to false trips due to damage of a single chip from being kicked, spiked, batted, soaked or otherwise damaged.
The high number of sensors would enable use some sort of algorithm to filter out false positives (require x number of consecutive sensors to fire before signaling a score).
How is the placement determined anyway? I always see refs coming into view from out of nowhere and appear to haphazardly spot the ball. Sometimes they’re correct and sometimes they’re not. But their never seemed to be a rhyme or reason on how they spotted it. Or a line judge, who has a perfect view of the play, only to have another official come in and spot the ball. I just don’t understand it, I guess. I do agree on the arguments about chip/sensor placement not being the answer, at least at this point.
As many have pointed out, this is a rare instance where Pereira is wrong. However, he did give the opinion on Peter King’s podcast. That stupid is strong enough to temporarily disable geniuses.
Doritos at both ends of the ball.
Problem solved.