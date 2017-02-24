Report: Giants agree to new deal with Zak DeOssie

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 24, 2017, 11:28 AM EST

The Giants have reached a deal to bring back veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

DeOssie would have been a free agent had he not signed before the start of the new league year on March 9. A two-time Pro Bowler, DeOssie has spent his entire 10-year career with the Giants and has only missed four games during that time, all in 2015 due to a wrist injury.

Per the report, DeOssie will sign a two-year deal.

DeOssie, 32, and Eli Manning are the longest-tenured Giants players and the only remaining players from the Giants’ most recent Super Bowl teams. The Giants drafted DeOssie in the fourth round in 2007.