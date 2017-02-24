 Skip to content

Report: Giants agree to new deal with Zak DeOssie

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 24, 2017, 11:28 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Zak DeOssie #51 of the New York Giants at Cowboys Stadium on October 28, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Giants have reached a deal to bring back veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

DeOssie would have been a free agent had he not signed before the start of the new league year on March 9. A two-time Pro Bowler, DeOssie has spent his entire 10-year career with the Giants and has only missed four games during that time, all in 2015 due to a wrist injury.

Per the report, DeOssie will sign a two-year deal.

DeOssie, 32, and Eli Manning are the longest-tenured Giants players and the only remaining players from the Giants’ most recent Super Bowl teams. The Giants drafted DeOssie in the fourth round in 2007.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Report: Giants agree to new deal with Zak DeOssie”
  1. jag1959 says: Feb 24, 2017 12:18 PM

    His Dad Steve got a 13 year career out of being a long snapper, seeing the end of this contract would put Zak at 12. Guess his father knew what he was doing when he taught Zak the family business

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!