Rob Gronkowski has “no doubt” about playing this year, wants to continue

Even though he’s had more surgeries than Super Bowls and Pro Bowls combined, Rob Gronkowski has no intention to stop playing football.
The Patriots tight end is coming off his eighth surgery, and the third on his problematic back, but told ESPN there was “no doubt” he’d be ready for the start of the 2017 season.
And if this one has made him contemplate his future in the game, it’s hard to tell.
“I’m not really sure,” he said when asked how long he wants to play. “I still love playing the game, and as of right now, I want to play as long as I can possibly play. My mindset is to keep on going.”
Gronkowski only played eight games last year, and he’s only played 16 games twice in his seven NFL seasons. His back problems were a concern for many teams when he was coming out in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he had two previous surgeries to repair herniated disks (in 2009 and 2013).
Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic
I would tell Gronk to think about his long term, but then I realized what I was asking and of whom.
Tiger Woods Back, 2.0.
.
A large part of the Gronk mystique is his enthusiasm for the game. He always looks like he having fun.
.
He’s an absolute joy to watch play, but his body is breaking down fast.
He probably should retire.
Look at all the jealous, pathetic haters, crawling out from under their rocks as soon as something about the Pats is posted. I love it.
Back to the IR by week 4
Personally, I AM A PATS FAN, and think it would be wise for the “Hoodie” to cut bait with Gronk. He is a phenomenal talent when healthy, BUT, healthy is the operative word in that part of the sentence. I have since nick named him “Pringle” he cracks at a moments notice. Would rather have someone who is more durable and less subject to injury. He plays with too much abandon, maybe make him a possession tight end instead or yes I am going to say it ….TRADE HIM for a draft pick or two.
He reminds me of the Black Knight from those Monty Python films.
If Gronk could stay healthy he’d be the greatest TE of all time. Believe it or not, Mike Ditka is the GOAT
schilhater says:
Feb 24, 2017 11:23 AM
Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic
===============
Spend the weekend learning the difference between “then” and “than” and then come back on Monday and try again
It’s obvious how much he loves the game. It will be great fun watching him next year. His fun-loving attitude and commitment to the game is infectious–to teammates and fans alike. Gronk!!
Look at all the jealous, pathetic haters, crawling out from under their rocks as soon as something about the Pats is posted. I love it.
12 4
Jealous? You place far too much importance on football Rug. By the way did your 12 year old really tell you nobody but the dorks use hater anymore? Need to listen up Rug.
Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic
—————————–
Dude, that’s almost 20 years ago now. There are Pats fans applying to college that have no idea what you’re talking about.
Might as well call every Steeler and Packer fan a front runner while you’re at it.
charliecharger says:
Feb 24, 2017 11:42 AM
If Gronk could stay healthy he’d be the greatest TE of all time. Believe it or not, Mike Ditka is the GOAT
——————–
Gronk is already the greatest TE. If he was consistently healthy he’d be the undisputed GOAT TE.
redlikethepig: I love your Python analogy!! It’s only a flesh wound hahaha!
Until further notice, Gronk is still the best tight end in the league.
His new goal should be, how can I stay on the field and be ready for the next AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl?
Here’s hoping he can add some veteran adjustments in order to do that–it’s easier to win a Super Bowl with him than without him.