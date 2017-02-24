 Skip to content

Rob Gronkowski has “no doubt” about playing this year, wants to continue

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2017, 11:19 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Even though he’s had more surgeries than Super Bowls and Pro Bowls combined, Rob Gronkowski has no intention to stop playing football.

The Patriots tight end is coming off his eighth surgery, and the third on his problematic back, but told ESPN there was “no doubt” he’d be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

And if this one has made him contemplate his future in the game, it’s hard to tell.

“I’m not really sure,” he said when asked how long he wants to play. “I still love playing the game, and as of right now, I want to play as long as I can possibly play. My mindset is to keep on going.”

Gronkowski only played eight games last year, and he’s only played 16 games twice in his seven NFL seasons. His back problems were a concern for many teams when he was coming out in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he had two previous surgeries to repair herniated disks (in 2009 and 2013).

17 Responses to “Rob Gronkowski has “no doubt” about playing this year, wants to continue”
  1. schilhater says: Feb 24, 2017 11:23 AM

    Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic

  2. Nofoolnodrool says: Feb 24, 2017 11:24 AM

    I would tell Gronk to think about his long term, but then I realized what I was asking and of whom.

  3. badboysgetspanked says: Feb 24, 2017 11:27 AM

    Tiger Woods Back, 2.0.

  4. 6ball says: Feb 24, 2017 11:28 AM

    .
    A large part of the Gronk mystique is his enthusiasm for the game. He always looks like he having fun.
    .

  5. joetoronto says: Feb 24, 2017 11:31 AM

    He’s an absolute joy to watch play, but his body is breaking down fast.

    He probably should retire.

  6. tedmurph says: Feb 24, 2017 11:34 AM

    Look at all the jealous, pathetic haters, crawling out from under their rocks as soon as something about the Pats is posted. I love it.

  7. terripet says: Feb 24, 2017 11:37 AM

    Back to the IR by week 4

  8. Michael Miceli says: Feb 24, 2017 11:37 AM

    Personally, I AM A PATS FAN, and think it would be wise for the “Hoodie” to cut bait with Gronk. He is a phenomenal talent when healthy, BUT, healthy is the operative word in that part of the sentence. I have since nick named him “Pringle” he cracks at a moments notice. Would rather have someone who is more durable and less subject to injury. He plays with too much abandon, maybe make him a possession tight end instead or yes I am going to say it ….TRADE HIM for a draft pick or two.

  9. redlikethepig says: Feb 24, 2017 11:40 AM

    He reminds me of the Black Knight from those Monty Python films.

  10. charliecharger says: Feb 24, 2017 11:42 AM

    If Gronk could stay healthy he’d be the greatest TE of all time. Believe it or not, Mike Ditka is the GOAT

  11. One For The D**k #Six says: Feb 24, 2017 11:59 AM

    schilhater says:
    Feb 24, 2017 11:23 AM
    Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic
    ===============
    Spend the weekend learning the difference between “then” and “than” and then come back on Monday and try again

  12. no drooling,chippy,tpet,Vancouver,crybabies allowed says: Feb 24, 2017 12:03 PM

    It’s obvious how much he loves the game. It will be great fun watching him next year. His fun-loving attitude and commitment to the game is infectious–to teammates and fans alike. Gronk!!

  13. Nofoolnodrool says: Feb 24, 2017 12:03 PM

    Look at all the jealous, pathetic haters, crawling out from under their rocks as soon as something about the Pats is posted. I love it.

    12 4

    Jealous? You place far too much importance on football Rug. By the way did your 12 year old really tell you nobody but the dorks use hater anymore? Need to listen up Rug.

  14. TheCakeIsALie says: Feb 24, 2017 12:11 PM

    Stop giving your 2001 front running fans more credit then they deserve. they scare nobody and nobody cares what they think. they are in such denial it’s pathetic

    —————————–

    Dude, that’s almost 20 years ago now. There are Pats fans applying to college that have no idea what you’re talking about.

    Might as well call every Steeler and Packer fan a front runner while you’re at it.

  15. likuidsmoke says: Feb 24, 2017 12:11 PM

    charliecharger says:
    Feb 24, 2017 11:42 AM
    If Gronk could stay healthy he’d be the greatest TE of all time. Believe it or not, Mike Ditka is the GOAT
    ——————–
    Gronk is already the greatest TE. If he was consistently healthy he’d be the undisputed GOAT TE.

  16. cowboylover says: Feb 24, 2017 12:13 PM

    redlikethepig: I love your Python analogy!! It’s only a flesh wound hahaha!

  17. ikeclanton says: Feb 24, 2017 12:15 PM

    Until further notice, Gronk is still the best tight end in the league.

    His new goal should be, how can I stay on the field and be ready for the next AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl?

    Here’s hoping he can add some veteran adjustments in order to do that–it’s easier to win a Super Bowl with him than without him.

