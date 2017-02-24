Rob Gronkowski: Patriots fans will keep Roger Goodell out of the stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2017, 9:32 AM EST

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has some advice for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Don’t come to New England.

Gronkowski told ESPN that Patriots fans are so angry about Goodell suspending Tom Brady that he believes it would be physically impossible for Goodell to get inside Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski was asked directly if Goodell can go to Foxboro, and Gronkowski said no.

“To tell you the truth, I really don’t think so,” Gronkowski said. “The fans are nuts, they’re wild, and they have the Patriots’ back no matter what. They have Tom’s back. I’m telling you, he won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him. I don’t even think he can even land in the airport in Boston because Patriot fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans. I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxboro if he landed in Boston.”

Goodell has avoided New England since Deflategate broke two years ago. Although he has said he would return to New England if invited, the reality is the commissioner doesn’t need an invitation to attend an NFL game. The reason Goodell hasn’t attended a Patriots game is that he knows what kind of reception he’d receive.

Except Gronkowski thinks the reception would be even worse than Goodell realizes.