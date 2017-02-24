Rob Gronkowski: Patriots fans will keep Roger Goodell out of the stadium

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has some advice for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Don’t come to New England.
Gronkowski told ESPN that Patriots fans are so angry about Goodell suspending Tom Brady that he believes it would be physically impossible for Goodell to get inside Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski was asked directly if Goodell can go to Foxboro, and Gronkowski said no.
“To tell you the truth, I really don’t think so,” Gronkowski said. “The fans are nuts, they’re wild, and they have the Patriots’ back no matter what. They have Tom’s back. I’m telling you, he won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him. I don’t even think he can even land in the airport in Boston because Patriot fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans. I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxboro if he landed in Boston.”
Goodell has avoided New England since Deflategate broke two years ago. Although he has said he would return to New England if invited, the reality is the commissioner doesn’t need an invitation to attend an NFL game. The reason Goodell hasn’t attended a Patriots game is that he knows what kind of reception he’d receive.
Except Gronkowski thinks the reception would be even worse than Goodell realizes.
Must be the same fans who protest and destroy property.
Say what you will about Gronk but he has the fans back as well and one of the many reasons Gronk is loved in New England.
Good. They had witch trials in Salem…. Why not Goodells trial at the razor?
Please leave the NFL Goodell!!! Gronk is right
Someone will try to take Goodell out. I have no doubt.
I don’t think he makes it into the stadium.
Stay Classy and enjoy your wonderful weather.
Suspend Goodell and take away 4/17s of his annual salary.
I would like to take this opportunity to personally invite Goodell to our opening night tailgate party. I have no doubt everyone there would be absolutely thrilled to see him.
Not once have I seen a column about how the NFL office changed the SB LI..Film,. Bueller? Bueller?,
In the now official NFL film, Roger the rat never presents the trophy, not suffers booing from the fans, it cut right to Bradshaw..Give atta, boys to Kraft, Brady, BB.
ROGER THE RAT, is spared the humiliation
No Rodger is more than welcome to come in its leaving that’s going to be the real issue
Retire, Roger. Go take baths in your pile of $100 bills, spend the rest of your time strangling animals, do whatever it is you like to do. Just step away from the NFL.
“The best fans. The most loyal fans”…. Really dude.
I’m fairly certain +90% of patriot fans today weren’t patriot fans before this millennium
Goodell had the opportunity to clear up the Framegate smear job, but instead chose to cover up lies with more lies. His getting booed off the stage at the Superbowl was well deserved.
Growing up in New England I can tell you first hand; there were not many Patriots fans before 2001
He can NEVER visit New England. It is really that simple…
They should put him in a bag and throw him in Boston Harbor, just like the real Patriots did.
After watching cities like Boston implode after this last election I too have decided I will never visit the riot infested city….
Best team in history, best QB in history and best head coach in the history of the game. Take THAT “Titletown” pfft!
Skol
I love all this. 5 Lombardis, everyone in the organization knows they’re playing with house money for the reminder of the regime, and nobody is being polite anymore. Probably back to business come training camp, but this will be a rare outspoken offseason for the Pats.
I hope everyone knows that he does nothing without the owners approval. He is just a puppet of the owners.
The Pats went 3-1 while Brady was suspended and then went on to win the SB.
SO what are they still mad about?
Seesh…there are 31 other teams that wish they could be put upon so harshly.
WHERE IS ROGER?!?! September 10, 2015
Foxborough Massachusetts
C’mon man… way to blow Gronk’s hyperbolic expression of fan loyalty somehow into a serious threat to the commish. I know it’s the offseason, but seriously?
Robert Kraft needs to tell his players and coaches to tone down this garbage. It isn’t the least bit helpful to feed pablum to many of the Patriots’ fans who act like perpetual victims a.k.a. babies. They just can’t let it go. This type of anger directed towards anyone person isn’t helpful. This type of anger just feeds on itself. There is only one person who can stop it is Robert Kraft. IMO, it is out of control.
C’mon Rog, have the courage of your convictions. If you think you were so right to suspend Brady, not release the PSI tests, release false info etc., come face the music.
Coward…
I think it would be great for Roger to go then the Patriot nation could show their class for all of us to see on tv. It would certainly prove to any doubters what little class is left in New England once an area of manners and grace, but now a land of mouth breathing bad mannered millennials and their rude parents. Love to see the spectacle……the up side having had their day with Roger maybe the whining would ebb to a tolerable level….never eliminated because some will always play the victim.
The whole Framegate Nonsense Show was pronounced a victory by Brady and the Patriots when Goodell handed over the trophy a couple of weeks ago. The very definition of poetic justice.
We’ll have to see what else the league and Goodell can drum up against the Pats, so they can respond by winning another title.
Goodell is a puppet and a clown. He knows it and is OK with it because it has made him a ridiculously rich individual, if an immensely unworthy one. In quiet moments with himself, he is no doubt aware of how he scapegoated Brady and has either made peace with it, or not.
I’m no fan of Goodell but I think I hate Pats fans worse. The constant victim complex is annoying. Can’t wait for Brady & Belichek to retire so this city can go back to not giving a crap about that team.
-I live here.
I just love the ignorance that Goodell expresses. Like he is shocked at the question of going to Foxboro. As if he can’t fathom why anyone would think there is any reason for the fans to be angry. As if everything that happened was on the level. Hahaha. It was a frame job from the start. That’s why Goodell changed Brady’s answers in his official ruling and then requested his ruling be sealed to cover up for the lie.
Since people are dumb, I won’t even argue whether balls were deflated, that becomes irrelevant to the fact that the commissioner lied, and fabricated in his ruling. How can anyone trust him??? How can anyone believe him??? Brady stated a dozen times that his conversations with Jastremzky included 2 topics: super bowl ball prep, and the accusations of deflating footballs. A dozen times Brady made those statements. And goodell’s official ruling found Brady not credible because Brady only admitted to discussing super bowl ball prep and not the deflation accusations. It’s in black and white. Regardless of what the pats did or didn’t do, in my mind the commissioner needs to go. Even if he was simply following orders after certain owners ordered the code red, that’s all well and good when its secret back room type stuff. But once that transcript was revealed, that should have been the end of Goodell’s reign
Goodell should go there .. perfect place to take a dump.
It’s out of control? How so? is out of control is the league office.
lets hear the details about the filmed practices and stolen playbooks or the closet with all the cheating paraphernalia.
I don’t think that’s necessarily the case but I think the boos that would reign down on him would set a new decibel record.
Fire 🔥 Goodell
He is the Bush 43 of commissioners.
Here in Roxbury we are rapid about out Patriots!
Roger That!!
gotitan says enjoy the weather, we have 4 beautiful seasons, mountains, rolling hills, incredible foliage great beaches never mind the culture and universities…you have Tennessee.
It’s convenient that pats fans ignore the texted conversations about DEFLATING THE FOOTBALLS
Geez, quit the incessant whining already! Brady cheated, he got caught, he got punished and yet you still won the Super Bowl. It’s time to get over the obsession with being mad at Goodell. Everyone outside of New England is sick and tired of hearing about how much the Patriots and their fans hate the commissioner. Your laughable indignation is eclipsed only by your arrogance and greed. Please, on behalf of the rest of the league’s fans, just stop it.
No fans before the millennium? Sold out every game since 1993.
I’d give anything to see Patriot fans block a plane from landing at the airport. These are the same fans who shower Aaron Hernandez with gifts and letters of adoration while he’s serving his prison term.