Tom Coughlin: QB improvement starts with improved protection

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

The Jaguars have a new head of football operations in Tom Coughlin and Coughlin didn’t wait for the start of the league year to start making moves in hopes of improving the team’s fortunes in 2017.

Coughlin spoke to the Dolphins about a pair of trades this week that would send tight end Julius Thomas to Miami with left tackle Branden Albert making the move to Jacksonville. The acquisition of Albert is something that Coughlin believes will help address one of the biggest needs for the team.

That would be improvement from quarterback Blake Bortles. During a Friday press conference, Coughlin said that there’s plenty for Bortles (and everyone else on the team) to improve in their own games, but said that any big jump will require better work on the offensive line.

“I think to improve the quarterback we have to improve the protection,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin also said that he doesn’t think the team is helping Bortles “at all” if they can’t run the ball and noted that the team needs more than they got from the T.J. Yeldon/Chris Ivory backfield combo last year. He said there have been discussions about adding a fullback to the offensive mix, something that fit with his general theme of building a tougher Jaguars team in his first season back in Jacksonville.